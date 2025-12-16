Chaiz partners with Capital Auto Protection Services to give drivers more coverage choices

Chaiz partners with Capital Auto Protection Services

Chaiz has added Capital Auto Protection Services (CAPS) as a verified partner on the Chaiz marketplace.

We’re glad to join Chaiz because it gives drivers a straightforward way to see what we offer.” — A CAPS spokesperson

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chaiz has added Capital Auto Protection Services (CAPS) as a verified partner on the Chaiz marketplace . With CAPS available for comparison, drivers across the United States have another trusted option when choosing how to protect their vehicles.CAPS has been offering vehicle protection plans for more than ten years. The company is accredited by the Better Business Bureau with an A+ rating, and its plans are supported by an administrator who carries an A- financial strength rating from AM Best. Over the years, CAPS has built a reputation by keeping its coverage simple to understand and by helping customers obtain clear answers during the claims process. Many drivers appreciate that CAPS allows repairs at any certified service center, which gives people more freedom when choosing where to go.Through Chaiz, drivers can explore CAPS’ full range of plans, which span several coverage levels. The lineup includes Diamond, Platinum, and Golden plans for broader protection, along with XtraSupreme, XtraCustom, and XtraDeluxe options for essential or targeted coverage. Every plan includes rental car reimbursement, trip interruption protection for breakdowns more than 100 miles from home, and roadside assistance. For drivers who need more, CAPS also offers add-ons such as rideshare coverage, luxury electronics coverage, commercial-use protection, and options for vehicles with oversized or modified suspension and tire setups.“This partnership strengthens what we offer to drivers,” said Reto Bolliger, co-founder and CEO of Chaiz. “CAPS brings a thoughtful mix of coverage levels and a clear, customer-focused approach. That fits perfectly with what we aim to deliver at Chaiz, which is simple comparisons, honest information, and plans people can feel positive about.”A CAPS spokesperson shared, “We’re glad to join Chaiz because it gives drivers a straightforward way to see what we offer. People can compare our plans, understand the differences between coverage levels, and choose what works for them without pressure.”With CAPS now part of the platform, Chaiz continues expanding its network of verified partners and making it easier for drivers to compare reliable coverage options in one place.About ChaizChaiz is an online marketplace where drivers can compare, choose, and purchase vehicle service contracts from trusted providers. By removing middlemen and commissions, Chaiz gives drivers clear pricing, transparent plan details, and an easy online checkout. Most users find coverage that fits their needs in just a few minutes, often at significantly lower prices than traditional channels. Learn more at Chaiz.About Capital Auto Protection ServicesCapital Auto Protection Services (CAPS) provides flexible vehicle service contracts designed to help drivers prepare for repair costs and keep their vehicles running smoothly. With 12 years in business and an A+ BBB accreditation, CAPS offers a wide range of tiered protection plans, optional add-ons, and customer-centered claims support. The company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.Press Contact:Chaiz Media Relationspress@chaiz.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.