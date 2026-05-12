Chaiz and Savvy Insurance Launch Integrated Auto Protection Experience

Chaiz and Savvy Logos

Chaiz, a digital marketplace for vehicle protection plans, has launched a new partnership with Savvy Insurance.

Working with Chaiz lets us extend our fast, seamless shopping experience into repair protection, which is a natural next step for customers thoughtfully managing the cost of vehicle ownership.” — Daniel Demetri, Founder and President of Savvy Insurance.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chaiz , a digital marketplace for vehicle protection plans, has launched a new partnership with Savvy Insurance, the AI-powered home and auto insurance broker and marketplace. The integration gives drivers a simpler way to handle both insurance and vehicle protection in one place.Savvy’s customers can now get auto insurance and vehicle protection plans on a single phone call, making it easier to save more money and get the right coverage with less time and less hassle. Through Chaiz’s marketplace, customers gain access to dozens of vetted providers and plans, many of which are priced up to 50% lower than comparable offerings from car dealerships.For drivers, this removes a common gap. Insurance helps cover accidents and liability. Vehicle service contracts address the cost of mechanical failures that come with ownership. Bringing both into a single flow makes it easier to understand total risk, not just part of it.“Most drivers don’t think about repair costs until something breaks,” said Ryan Hartman, co-founder and CMO of Chaiz. “Insurance covers the unexpected. Vehicle protection helps with what eventually happens as a car ages. Putting those decisions side by side makes the process clearer and far more practical.”“We built Savvy to remove friction from how people shop for insurance,” said Daniel Demetri, Founder and President of Savvy Insurance. “Working with Chaiz lets us extend our fast, seamless shopping experience into repair protection, which is a natural next step for customers thoughtfully managing the cost of vehicle ownership.”Savvy is a subsidiary of Trellis, which was recently acquired by Gen Digital. The acquisition supports the continued development of Engine by Gen, a broader platform designed to bring financial tools, identity protection, and now insurance into a single ecosystem. Integrating Trellis’ capabilities into Engine expands how insurance is delivered, with a stronger focus on personalization and embedded experiences.Since launch, the partnership has driven strong customer adoption and positive feedback, fueled by the natural synergy between auto insurance and vehicle service contracts. Instead of treating insurance and repairs as separate conversations, more drivers are looking for a unified way to manage both. Chaiz and Savvy are positioning themselves directly in that shift.About ChaizChaiz is a digital marketplace that helps drivers compare and purchase vehicle protection plans. By bringing multiple providers into one place, Chaiz gives consumers a clearer view of their options and helps them make more informed decisions about long-term vehicle costs.About TrellisTrellis Technologies, Inc. is the technology company behind Savvy, a digital insurance marketplace and independent personal lines agency in the United States. The company develops machine learning and AI-driven infrastructure that helps consumers better understand their coverage options while enabling carriers and partners to deliver more personalized insurance experiences.Through its platform, Trellis brings together the pieces needed to help people find and buy insurance more easily. Its technology supports better coverage matching for consumers while also giving partners a practical way to offer insurance within their own platforms. Overall, it simplifies the process, cutting down the steps between searching, comparing, and making a decision. Trellis is part of Gen Digital, a global company dedicated to powering Digital Freedom with a family of trusted consumer brands.

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