Read the April Report
Iowa Workforce Development Communications
For Immediate Release
Date: May 21, 2026
Contact: Jesse Dougherty
Telephone: 515-725-5487
Email: communications@iwd.iowa.gov
Printer Friendly Version of April 2026 Release (PDF) (172.97 KB) .pdf
Iowa’s Unemployment Rate Holds Steady at 3.3 Percent in April
DES MOINES, IOWA – Iowa’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was stable at 3.3 percent in April. The state’s jobless rate was 3.6 percent one year ago. The U.S. unemployment rate remained at 4.3 percent in April.
The total number of unemployed Iowans decreased to 57,200 in April from 58,100 in March.
The total number of working Iowans dropped to 1,677,900 in April. This figure is 2,800 lower than March and 3,400 higher than one year ago. Meanwhile, the labor force participation rate decreased from 67.7 percent in March to 67.5 percent in April.
“April results indicate Iowa experienced stronger-than-expected growth in leisure and hospitality, along with notable increases in the hiring for health care, manufacturing, and construction jobs,” said Beth Townsend, Executive Director of Iowa Workforce Development. “While gains were modest, it nonetheless demonstrates that opportunities exist for any Iowan entering the workforce – especially when it comes to careers in health care and social assistance, which currently employs 4,300 more people than it did a year ago. Across the state, IowaWORKS.gov has nearly 55,000 open positions waiting for anyone who wants a new or better career."
Seasonally Adjusted Nonfarm Employment
In April, Iowa establishments gained 3,400 jobs, lifting total nonfarm employment to 1,580,300 jobs. This gain follows a small increase of 600 jobs in March after an upward revision. Private service providing industries gained 2,800 jobs to fuel the monthly increase. Goods-producing firms also increased (+600) with both construction and manufacturing industries increasing slightly. Government showed little change relative to March (+300). This sector continues to trail last year’s mark (-1,500) while private industries have shed 13,600 jobs.
Accommodations and food services added the most jobs in April (+1,600). This sector is up 2,700 jobs since January. Both food service contractors and limited-service restaurants fueled this increase. Arts, entertainment, and recreational industries also increased slightly leading to an increase of 2,000 jobs in leisure and hospitality. Private education added 600 jobs in April following a similar gain in March. Manufacturing added 400 jobs. This sector had previously shed 1,200 jobs over the past two months. Durable goods factories were responsible for most of the April increase (+300). As far as losses go, retail trade led all sectors with 1,400 jobs shed since March. This sector showed little change over the prior two months. These losses were spread among multiple industries. Professional and business services shed 500 jobs. Professional, scientific, and technical services continued to fuel most of the decrease. This sector has steadily trended down over the past 12 months and is now down 2,700 jobs annually.
Over the past 12 months, Iowa has shed 15,100 jobs. Trade, transportation, and utilities combined are down 8,500 jobs. Trade industries, retail and wholesale trade combined, are down a combined 6,500 jobs with retail shedding most (-4,000). Transportation, warehousing, and utilities trails last year’s mark by 2,000 jobs. Manufacturing has shed 3,800 jobs. Durable goods factories alone shed 2,400 jobs compared to 1,400 jobs pared by nondurable goods shops. The manufacturing sector has shown little change in employment since September. Leisure and hospitality is down 3,700 jobs since last April. Arts, entertainment, and recreational industries have lost the most jobs (-2,200) versus accommodations and food service industry losses (-1,500). On the positive side, health care and social assistance has gained the most jobs (+4,300). This sector has continued to trend upward and has added 4,700 jobs since September alone. Construction has gained 2,300 jobs since last April. This sector has shown signs of expansion stretching back to October of last year.
|Employment and Unemployment in Iowa, Seasonally Adjusted Data
|Change from
|April
|March
|April
|March
|April
|2026
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Civilian labor force
|1,735,000
|1,738,900
|1,736,400
|-3,900
|-1,400
|Unemployment
|57,200
|58,100
|61,900
|-900
|-4,700
|Unemployment rate
|3.3%
|3.3%
|3.6%
|0.0
|-0.3
|Employment
|1,677,900
|1,680,700
|1,674,500
|-2,800
|3,400
|Labor Force Participation Rate
|67.5%
|67.7%
|67.8%
|-0.2
|-0.3
|U.S. unemployment rate
|4.3%
|4.3%
|4.2%
|0.0
|0.1
|Nonfarm Employment in Iowa, Seasonally Adjusted Data
|Total Nonfarm Employment
|1,580,300
|1,576,900
|1,595,400
|3,400
|-15,100
|Mining
|2,300
|2,300
|2,200
|0
|100
|Construction
|86,300
|86,100
|84,000
|200
|2,300
|Manufacturing
|214,300
|213,900
|218,100
|400
|-3,800
|Trade, transportation and utilities
|302,400
|303,100
|310,900
|-700
|-8,500
|Information
|17,500
|17,400
|18,000
|100
|-500
|Financial activities
|103,800
|103,700
|105,600
|100
|-1,800
|Professional and business services
|141,600
|142,100
|143,900
|-500
|-2,300
|Education (private)
|42,300
|41,700
|42,100
|600
|200
|Health care and social assistance
|205,000
|204,700
|200,700
|300
|4,300
|Leisure and hospitality
|141,600
|139,600
|145,300
|2,000
|-3,700
|Other services
|55,300
|54,700
|55,200
|600
|100
|Government*
|267,900
|267,600
|269,400
|300
|-1,500
|* includes publicly owned education and health services
|Data Above Subject to Change
|Unemployment Insurance Claims for Iowa
|% Change from
|April
|March
|April
|March
|April
|2026
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Initial claims
|5,572
|7,665
|7,963
|-27.3%
|-30.0%
|Continued claims
|Benefit recipients
|12,396
|23,129
|20,248
|-46.4%
|-38.8%
|Weeks paid
|33,327
|76,582
|52,563
|-56.5%
|-36.6%
|Amount paid
|$17,934,788
|$42,223,024
|$27,862,791
|-57.5%
|-35.6%
Local Data and Next Data Release
Media Alert: Local data for April 2026 will be available on the IWD website on Tuesday, May 27. Statewide data for May 2026 will be released on June 18, 2026.
Visit iowalmi.gov for more information about current and historical data, labor force data, nonfarm employment, hours and earnings, and jobless benefits by county.
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