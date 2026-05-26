Rade Rajkovchevski Joins Crisis Lab Advisory Board

Rade Rajkovchevski, Full Professor at the Faculty of Security, St. Kliment Ohridski University, and newly appointed Crisis Lab Advisory Board member. Crisis Lab logo

Civil protection, policing, and disaster risk governance veteran strengthens Crisis Lab's advisory capacity across programs and intelligence products.

Rade understands the DPPI SEE model, European police cooperation, and civil protection reality across the region. His feedback will keep our intelligence and programs grounded in practice.” — Kyle King, Founder of Crisis Lab

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crisis Lab has appointed Rade Rajkovchevski to its newly established Advisory Board . Rajkovchevski joins as a strategic adviser, contributing senior peer review on intelligence products, guidance on programs and products, and introductions across his European civil protection and security governance network.Rajkovchevski is Head of the Secretariat of the Disaster Preparedness and Prevention Initiative for South-Eastern Europe (DPPI SEE), an intergovernmental organization that coordinates cooperation among ten national civil protection authorities across the region. He is also a Full Professor at the Faculty of Security in Skopje, St. Kliment Ohridski University in North Macedonia, where his teaching and research focus on policing and crisis management. His academic position is currently on hold while he leads the DPPI SEE Secretariat.His professional background spans more than two decades and includes roles in the military, civil protection, and private security sectors across South-Eastern Europe and France. He holds a degree from the Military Academy (2002), a Master's in National Security Policy and Conflict Prevention (2010), and a PhD in European Police Cooperation (2013). Since 2006, he has mentored students and helped modernize academic curricula that link theory and practice in the security sector. He has led and evaluated international projects supported by the European Union, United Nations agencies, the World Bank, national Red Cross societies, and GIZ, with work covering disaster risk governance, humanitarian standards, policing, and gender in security contexts.In his advisory capacity, Rajkovchevski will review pre-publication products from the Intelligence by Crisis Lab line, advise on program and product development within his domain expertise, and make introductions to institutional partners and qualified subject matter experts.The Advisory Board provides independent guidance on program and product development, institutional partnerships, and the alignment of Crisis Lab's offerings with practitioner needs.About Crisis LabCrisis Lab is an IACET-accredited crisis management intelligence and professional development platform, reaching 20,000+ professionals globally through its intelligence publications, practitioner-taught courses, podcast, and newsletter. For more information, visit crisislab.io

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