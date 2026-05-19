C.J. Unis Joins Crisis Lab Advisory Board

Carl "C.J." Unis, Systems Engineer, U.S. Space Force and Principal, Unis Complexity Solutions Crisis Lab logo

Veteran systems engineer joins Crisis Lab's Advisory Board to strengthen intelligence products and practitioner-focused programs.

C.J. brings a systems engineering background that will keep our intelligence products and programs grounded in operational reality.” — Kyle King, Founder, Crisis Lab

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crisis Lab has appointed Carl "C.J." Unis to its newly established Advisory Board . Unis joins as a strategic adviser, contributing senior peer review on intelligence products, guidance on programs and products, and introductions across his national security and critical infrastructure network.Unis is a Systems Engineer with the United States Space Force and Principal of Unis Complexity Solutions. With over five years at the Space Force, his role emphasizes technical systems analysis, systems engineering and integration, and mission assurance in support of national security initiatives. His operations expertise spans the Department of Defense (DoD), enterprise security, homeland security, and national security.His professional background covers more than two decades, including roles in logistics, special operations, embassy security, incident response, critical infrastructure analysis and protection, systems analysis, supply chain resilience, and systems engineering. He has worked across governmental, private, and public sectors, with a focus on delivering secure solutions and ensuring operational effectiveness. Unis holds a Master of Engineering in Systems Engineering from the Stevens Institute of Technology. His approach to complex systems challenges, built across military operations, critical infrastructure, and enterprise security, applies directly to the interconnected threats that crisis management and civil preparedness practitioners face today.In his advisory capacity, Unis will review pre-publication intelligence products from the Intelligence by Crisis Lab line, advise on program and product development within his domain expertise, and make introductions to institutional partners and qualified subject matter experts.The Advisory Board provides independent guidance on program and product development, institutional partnerships, and the alignment of Crisis Lab's offerings with practitioner needs.About Crisis LabCrisis Lab is an IACET-accredited crisis management intelligence and professional development institution, reaching 20,000+ professionals globally through its intelligence publications, practitioner-taught courses, executive professional development program, podcast, and newsletter. For more information, visit crisislab.io

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