Drew Downing Joins Crisis Lab Advisory Board
Drew Downing, Senior Consultant at UpLift Federal and Co-Founder of Logista Response, joins the Crisis Lab Advisory Board.
Federal disaster logistics and public health operations expertise strengthens Crisis Lab's advisory capacity across programmes and intelligence products.
Downing is a Senior Consultant with UpLift Federal and Co-Founder of Logista Response. At UpLift Federal, he supports federal agencies, including FEMA, the Department of Homeland Security, and the Small Business Administration, on operational modernization. Through Logista Response, he develops logistics technology that helps emergency responders track resources and make faster decisions during no-notice events and prolonged responses. His work supports local, state, and federal agencies in modernizing how they prepare for and respond to complex emergencies, with a focus on disaster logistics, strategic planning, change management, and public health operations.
Downing holds a Master of Public Health. He is recognized for targeting the upstream effects and root causes of operational problems rather than the symptoms, and for emphasizing clear data, accountable systems, and decision-making tools that fit the people using them. Originally from the United States, he is based in Spain and works internationally.
In his advisory capacity, Downing will review pre-publication intelligence products from the Intelligence by Crisis Lab line, advise on program and product development within his domain expertise, and make introductions to institutional partners and qualified subject matter experts.
The Advisory Board provides independent guidance on program and product development, institutional partnerships, and the alignment of Crisis Lab's offerings with practitioner needs.
About Crisis Lab
Crisis Lab is an IACET-accredited crisis management intelligence and professional development institution, reaching 20,000+ professionals globally through its intelligence publications, practitioner-taught courses, podcast, and newsletter. For more information, visit crisislab.io.
Kyle King
Crisis Lab
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