Drew Downing Joins Crisis Lab Advisory Board

Drew Downing, Senior Consultant at UpLift Federal and Co-Founder of Logista Response, joins the Crisis Lab Advisory Board. Crisis Lab logo

Federal disaster logistics and public health operations expertise strengthens Crisis Lab's advisory capacity across programmes and intelligence products.

Drew built his career inside federal disaster response. He knows what practitioners need, and his perspective will keep our products sharp and grounded in practice.” — Kyle King, Founder, Crisis Lab

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crisis Lab has appointed Drew Downing to its newly established Advisory Board . Downing joins as a strategic adviser, contributing senior peer review on intelligence products, guidance on programs and products, and introductions across his federal and operational network.Downing is a Senior Consultant with UpLift Federal and Co-Founder of Logista Response. At UpLift Federal, he supports federal agencies, including FEMA, the Department of Homeland Security, and the Small Business Administration, on operational modernization. Through Logista Response, he develops logistics technology that helps emergency responders track resources and make faster decisions during no-notice events and prolonged responses. His work supports local, state, and federal agencies in modernizing how they prepare for and respond to complex emergencies, with a focus on disaster logistics, strategic planning, change management, and public health operations.Downing holds a Master of Public Health. He is recognized for targeting the upstream effects and root causes of operational problems rather than the symptoms, and for emphasizing clear data, accountable systems, and decision-making tools that fit the people using them. Originally from the United States, he is based in Spain and works internationally.In his advisory capacity, Downing will review pre-publication intelligence products from the Intelligence by Crisis Lab line, advise on program and product development within his domain expertise, and make introductions to institutional partners and qualified subject matter experts.The Advisory Board provides independent guidance on program and product development, institutional partnerships, and the alignment of Crisis Lab's offerings with practitioner needs.About Crisis LabCrisis Lab is an IACET-accredited crisis management intelligence and professional development institution, reaching 20,000+ professionals globally through its intelligence publications, practitioner-taught courses, podcast, and newsletter. For more information, visit crisislab.io

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