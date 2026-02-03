Raynet expands Raynet One with AI-powered Software Asset Management

SAM AI powered by Raynet One is released Logo Raynet One Logo Raynet

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Raynet, a global software vendor with market-leading solutions and a specialist in True IT Asset Visibility, is launching SAM AI powered by Raynet One, the next evolutionary stage in Software Asset Management (SAM). The AI-supported solution is now ready for the market and available to companies in all industries to strategically manage increasing software complexity, new license metrics, and hybrid IT landscapes.

Data quality as the basis for intelligent SAM

Today's modern software landscapes are characterized by on-premises, cloud, and SaaS environments, usage-based licensing models, and increasingly AI-powered services. In this context, it is not the number of tools that determines the success of Software Asset Management, but rather the quality of the underlying data.

With its SaaS-based Raynet One platform, Raynet consolidates and standardizes IT asset data from a wide variety of sources, enriches it with valuable market and vendor data, and creates a reliable Single Source of Truth. This database forms the foundation for all of the platform's use cases, including Software Asset Management, Endpoint Management, and other strategic IT initiatives.

“Without complete and reliable data, Software Asset Management remains reactive. Raynet One creates the basis for making SAM strategic, scalable, and future-proof,” says Ragip Aydin, founder and CEO of Raynet.

SAM AI: From operational SAM to strategic business intelligence

SAM AI powered by Raynet One transforms Software Asset Management from a predominantly operational discipline into a strategic management tool. The solution analyzes complex license and usage data, identifies optimization and risk potential, and provides context-related recommendations for action throughout the entire software lifecycle.

Raynet deliberately relies on an integrated platform approach that combines data from IT, procurement, and usage and turns it into actionable insights for smart decision-making.

Artificial Intelligence meets Human Intelligence

Raynet pursues a differentiated AI approach with SAM AI. The solution combines Artificial Intelligence with Human Intelligence gained from decades of SAM experience, real customer projects, and collaboration with Deloitte, bringing additional SAM services expertise to the project.

This is how “Augmented Intelligence” is created: an explainable, comprehensible form of AI-powered decision-making assistance in which humans always remain in control and technology is used specifically to enhance expertise.

Flexible use: standalone or integrated

SAM AI powered by Raynet One is designed to be flexible and can be used independently as a modern SAM solution or seamlessly integrated into existing SAM tool landscapes. Companies can decide for themselves whether to use SAM AI as a central gateway to future-oriented Software Asset Management or as an intelligent, AI-supported addition to existing SAM environments.

This allows organizations to benefit from data-driven transparency, strategic decision support, and AI-powered analytics regardless of their SAM maturity level – without unnecessary complexity or disruptive tool changes.

Working with Deloitte and end customers to achieve market readiness

SAM AI was developed as part of a joint innovation project with Deloitte and a select group of end customers. From the outset, the goal was to develop a solution that addresses real market requirements and combines technological progress with practicality.

“The combination of technological innovation, in-depth SAM expertise, and direct customer feedback has resulted in a solution that is consistently designed with practical application in mind,” adds Andreas Gieseke, Chief Technology & Products Officer.

Following an intensive co-innovation phase, the project is now ready for market launch and available to all companies.

“Our SAM AI solution turns data into real decisions: it combines precision, speed, and foresight – and finally makes Software Asset Management as dynamic as modern IT demands,” says Christoph Gomann, Partner Technology & Transformation at Deloitte.

Raynet shapes the platform future of Software Asset Management

With SAM AI powered by Raynet One, Raynet underscores its commitment to fundamentally rethinking Software Asset Management: platform-based, data-driven, and AI-supported. The solution demonstrates how reliable data, intelligent technology, and human expertise can work together to pave the way for strategic, future-proof SAM.

