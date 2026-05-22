Breakfirst Games Releases Demo for Chaotic Couch Co-op Game Sheep & Socks

Up to 4-player co-op party game where you manage sheep farms, craft clothing, and run a fast-paced animal shop in chaotic multiplayer fun.

LYON, FRANCE, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sheep & Socks is a chaotic couch co-op game. Up to 4 players must work together to guide stubborn flocks of sheep, craft clothing for ostriches and penguins, and run the local shop.THE WOOL CYCLEOne level after another, teams of sheepdogs must organize and cooperate to turn messy farms into well-oiled machines.First, gather the sheep and guide them toward the shearing machine. Be sure to synchronize the barking if the team wants to be heard!Next, collect shiny wool balls and turn them into fancy underwear — true designer pieces.Finally, serve the impatient customers lining up at the shop. The latest fashion among turtles is keeping their shells warm under a big hat…Each farm introduces new challenges that can disrupt even the most carefully organized process. Staying organized and multitasking efficiently will be key to success. BreakFirst Games is a French game development studio specializing in multiplayer cooperative experiences for families and casual players. Founded more than 10 years ago, the studio has released several multiplayer titles across multiple platforms, including the Instant Sports series.In recent years, BreakFirst Games expanded into independent publishing with the release of How 2 Escape, an asymmetric co-op experience designed for two players. The studio’s upcoming title, Sheep & Socks, is scheduled for release in late 2026.

Sheep & Socks Gameplay

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