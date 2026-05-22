Clock in for a shift in purgatory: Horror-shopkeeping sim Retail Hell launches on Steam

Juggle nightmare customers in the liminal void between life and death. Unravel the truth behind your own damnation as Retail Hell launches on Steam, May 21st.

We are honoured to have partnered with LEAP to bring Retail Hell to life—it being the first published title under the fledgeling Midnighters publishing label.” — Jacob Vincent Co-Director of Midnighters

LIMA, PERU, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LEAP Game Studios in partnership with publishers Midnighters Gamirror Games have released the grotesque psychological horror meets shopkeeping sim Retail Hell for Steam, Thursday, May 21.The title combines psychological horror with shopkeeping simulation gameplay, marking LEAP’s latest project following the studio’s previous releases in the action and strategy genres.Retail Hell places players in the role of an overworked convenience store clerk trapped in a surreal afterlife. Gameplay revolves around managing inventory, paying taxes, and serving monstrous customers whose demands grow increasingly dangerous throughout each shift. Failure to satisfy customers results in escalating supernatural consequences.The game features a roster of grotesque entities, reality-altering curses, and branching narrative outcomes tied to the protagonist’s past life. Players must balance fast-paced customer service with survival mechanics while uncovering the mystery behind the store and its connection to purgatory.On collaborating with developer LEAP Game Studio’s, Midnighters Co-Director Jacob Vincent said:We are honoured to have partnered with LEAP to bring Retail Hell to life as the first published title under the fledgling Midnighters publishing label. LEAP’s team is fiercely creative, and filled with energetic collaborators that have crafted a tasty morsel to feed the gaping maw of horror fans. It’s been a pleasure supporting them in their mission to spook your socks off while convincing you that just maybe, the customer isn’t always right…Founded in Lima, Peru, LEAP develops games across a variety of genres with a focus on stylized worlds and cooperative experiences. Previous titles from the studio include Dicefolk, LAN Party Adventures, and Tunche. Retail Hell represents the studio’s first title in the psychological horror genre.Retail Hell also marks the first published title under the Midnighters label. Founded by four multidisciplinary games industry veterans with experience across titles including Cult of the Lamb, Monster Train 2, art of rally, Mini Metro, and DayZ, Midnighters provides production, publishing, and creative support for independent studios.

Retail Hell - Launching on May 21st!

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