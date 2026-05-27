Unlogic Games Launches as a New Independent Studio Building Original IP and Premium Single-Player Experiences

Unlogic Games officially launches with a focus on premium single-player RPG and strategy experiences, beginning with SteamDreams: Lab & Workshop.

our goal is to create meaningful, complete experiences that players can purchase once, fully own, and enjoy over the long term” — Jonas da Cruz, Founder and CEO

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unlogic Games today announced the official launch of the studio, founded to create premium, single-player, offline games centered on narrative, RPG, and strategy design. The company will focus on original creative IP and disciplined innovation, with compact development teams built for long-term sustainability.Unlogic Games operates through an American C-Corp, Unlogic Entertainment Factory Inc. (Florida), which serves as the IP owner and sales center, alongside a Spanish subsidiary, Unlogic Dreams Factory SL, positioned to drive production growth in Europe and support future expansion into additional markets. The company uses the Unlogic Games trademark as its global brand.“…our goal is to create meaningful, complete experiences that players can purchase once, fully own, and enjoy over the long term—avoiding practices like endless grinding and engagement tactics that focus more on consuming time and attention than on delivering a deep experience...” said Jonas da Cruz, Founder and CEO.A Lean Studio Model, Backed by Initial FundingUnlogic Games is launching with a lean core plan of 10 to 15 people covering essential disciplines, including production, art, and marketing. The studio has secured $1.1 million USD in starting investment, intended to cover both production and marketing for the first title.The studio is exploring additional funding pathways over time, including friends and family rounds, publisher agreements, and crowdfunding.Product Focus and PlatformsUnlogic Games aims to create games designed for accessible, long-term play without relying on always-online requirements or trend-driven monetization models.This design philosophy avoids free-to-play and large-scale live service structures. The studio remains open to connected features that support immersion, including asynchronous systems and selective co-op, while maintaining a premium player-focused approach.The studio’s first release is planned for PC via Steam and is being developed with PC handheld compatibility in mind, using Valve Steam Deck as the minimum hardware baseline. The game is planned to launch natively on Windows, Mac, and Linux, with future releases planned for Nintendo Switch 2 and additional platforms under consideration.Introducing the Studio’s First Title: SteamDreams: Lab & WorkshopUnlogic Games’ first title currently in development is SteamDreams: Lab & Workshop, a 3D top-down workshop-management game combining crafting and business simulation with an emergent narrative system.Players follow three goblin siblings — Vexor, Tinkel, and Grindel — who relocate to the steampunk metropolis of Lightower City to establish a workshop specializing in the construction and repair of “Steambots,” steam-powered constructs used throughout the city.The game combines workshop management systems with narrative-driven progression, where player decisions and conversations influence the world surrounding the characters and the development of the siblings’ business.In SteamDreams, every word matters.About Unlogic GamesUnlogic Games is an independent video game studio dedicated to creating original IP and premium, narrative-driven strategy experiences. Built on decades of enterprise technology expertise and a commitment to disciplined innovation, the studio is assembling veteran game development talent focused on creative direction, production, and quality.For press inquiries, please contact press@unlogic.games.

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