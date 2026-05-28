Geo-Political Simulator 2026 Adds New Iran Conflict Scenario in Update 2.20

Iran War - Geo-Political Simulator 2026 - Eversim

Eversim releases Update 2.20 for Geo-Political Simulator 2026, adding a new Gulf conflict scenario and announcing the macOS version for May 29.

PARIS, FRANCE, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eversim has released the new 2.20 update for Geo-Political Simulator 2026, allowing players to test different outcomes surrounding a simulated conflict with Iran.War in the Gulf and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz have triggered a global energy crisis of catastrophic proportions. In this new scenario, the President of the United States must find a way out of the deadlock: complete disengagement, a negotiated peace agreement, a targeted operation against enriched uranium facilities, the collapse of the Iranian regime, and other possible paths. The options are numerous, and the consequences uncertain.The update is available free of charge for all game owners. Players can choose to play as one or several of the belligerent nations, including the USA, Iran, and Israel, as well as any other country in the world, and act or influence how events unfold.In addition, Eversim announces the imminent release of the macOS version of Geo-Political Simulator 2026 on May 29.Available on the official website Journalists interested in further information may contact Richard Damon by emailing rdamon@eversim.netTo ask for a review key , please use this link: https://www.game.press/g/games/77d3f78a About Geo-Political Simulator Project History and Its CreatorsThe game is based on the 5th evolution of Geo-Political Simulator, also known as G.P.S. In development since 2004, Geo-Political Simulator strives to be ambitious and one of a kind, constantly evolving with a team of dedicated specialists and developers. Its objective is to offer a simulation of today's world whose comprehensiveness is constantly being improved, notably with data that is regularly updated, and to develop new scenarios that reflect world events and geopolitical upheavals.G.P.S. is a software from the French company Eversim, a company specialized in the development of simulation and strategy games. This company was founded in February 2004 by André and Louis-Marie Rocques, the former heads of the independent video game development studio Silmarils, which launched more than 30 games between 1987 and 2003.The simulation engine and tools developed by Eversim are also used as serious gaming by several companies or organizations as a training and teaching tool for politics and diplomacy, as well as for simulating crisis situations.

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