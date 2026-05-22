Wildfire Partners Data Shows Strong Growth in Wildfire Mitigation Efforts Across Boulder County Fire Districts

Key Points

Boulder County, Colo. – As communities across the country recognize Wildfire Awareness Month this May, Wildfire Partners is celebrating significant growth in homeowner participation in wildfire mitigation efforts across local fire protection districts.

Newly released data from the Wildfire Partners Individual Home Assessment (IHA) program shows that thousands of residents across Boulder County’s wildfire-prone communities have participated in home assessments since 2014, helping make neighborhoods safer and more resilient.

Strong Participation Among Fire Districts

Boulder Rural Fire Protection District leads all districts with 66.85% of residents within the district participating in the individual home assessment program from 2014-2025, followed by Boulder Mountain Fire Protection District at 61.58% and Sugar Loaf Fire Protection District at 51.68%. Timberline, Sunshine, Gold Hill, Lefthand, and Mountain View fire districts each have more than 40% of residents participating — a strong indicator of community-wide commitment to wildfire preparedness.

The data highlights especially strong progress in the Lyons Fire Protection District, which experienced the largest percentage increase in participation, with a 78.52% increase in residents participating in the Individual Home Assessment program.

“More than half the homes in the Sugar Loaf Fire District are participating in Wildfire Partners assessment program, and that makes our entire community safer,” said Andrew Goldman, Sugar Loaf Fire Protection District chief. “When a home is properly mitigated, firefighters can access the property more quickly and operate more safely while greatly improving the home’s chances of surviving a wildfire. My own home is Wildfire Partners certified, and I strongly encourage every homeowner in the wildland-urban interface to consider the program.”

“This data tells a powerful story about what communities can accomplish when neighbors, fire districts, and programs like Wildfire Partners work together,” said Stephanie Buchanan, Wildfire Partners Program Specialist. “Every home assessment completed represents a homeowner taking meaningful action to better protect their property, their neighbors, and the firefighters who may one day defend these communities.”

“Individuals must mitigate their own homes to reduce their wildfire risk; however, mitigation rates within communities are also extremely important as wildfire risk is often shared between neighbors and across communities,” said Chris Dirolf, Wildfire Partners Mitigation Specialist.

Current participation rates demonstrate strong ongoing engagement throughout Boulder County’s mountain and foothills communities.

About the Individual Home Assessment Program

The Wildfire Partners Individual Home Assessment program provides qualified homeowners with personalized property assessments and recommendations to reduce ignition potential around homes and structures. The program is designed to help residents take practical, science-based mitigation actions that could improve home survivability during a wildfire. Wildfire Partners has completed 4,701 initial assessments and certified 2,077 homes.

Wildfire Partners and local fire protection districts encourage residents to use Wildfire Awareness Month as an opportunity to learn more about wildfire mitigation and schedule an individual home assessment. Apply online, or call 303-441-1420 or email info@wildfirepartners.org for more information or assistance:

About Wildfire Partners

Wildfire Partners is a nationally recognized Boulder County government program designed to help residents prepare for wildfires. Technical and financial assistance is available to residents of the county through custom wildfire mitigation assessments and certification, grant funding, educational events, community programs, a free community chipping program, rebates, and youth mitigation crews helping vulnerable individuals and communities.

Percentage of fire district residents participating in the Individual Home Assessment program, 2014-2025.

Percent change in Individual Home Assessment program participation by fire district, 2023-2025.

Wildfire Partners has completed 4,701 initial assessments and certified 2,077 homes.

Boulder County wants to ensure that everyone has equal access to our programs, activities, and services. To request an Americans with Disability Act (ADA) accommodation, please email ada@bouldercounty.gov, or call 303-441-1386. If you need help in another language, please email cppfrontdesk@bouldercounty.gov or call 303-441-3930.