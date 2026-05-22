2026 Eldorado Canyon State Park Free Weekend Shuttle Begins Saturday, May 23

Key Points

Eldo Shuttle bus service to Eldorado Canyon State Park, the Marshall Mesa, Doudy Draw and South Mesa trailheads and the Eldorado Springs Resort & Pool is available from Boulder and the US 36 & McCaslin Park-n-Ride in Superior.

Free shuttle begins Saturday, May 23, and will run Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays until Sunday, Sept. 13.

Visit EldoShuttle.com for more information.

Boulder County, Colo. – Beginning on Saturday, May 23, Boulder County, Colorado Parks & Wildlife and City of Boulder Open Space & Mountain Parks will offer a free shuttle service on weekends and holidays this summer and fall to carry passengers from Superior, Boulder, and Marshall to Eldorado Canyon State Park, a popular hiking, sightseeing, and climbing destination.

The Eldo Shuttle also provides service to the Marshall Mesa, Doudy Draw, and South Mesa trailheads, and to the Eldorado Springs Pool.

The shuttle will help address increased parking and traffic congestion-related impacts in Eldorado Springs, within the state park and along CO 170.

Free Eldo Shuttle Service

The shuttle service will begin Saturday, May 23, and will run Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays until Sunday, Sept. 13. Holidays with shuttle service include Monday, May 25 (Memorial Day), Friday, July 3 (Independence Day Observed) and Monday, Sept. 7 (Labor Day). Shuttles run from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day of service.

Shuttles will run approximately every 20 minutes each day of service from May 24 – Sept. 7, and every 30 minutes each day of service from Sept. 12 – 13.

State Parks Pass

All shuttle passengers age 16 and older riding into Eldorado Canyon State Park are required to have a valid State Parks pass. Passengers may bring an annual pass (including a photo of their Keep Colorado Wild vehicle registration), purchase a day pass online at cpwshop.com, or purchase a day pass at the Park’s Visitor Center. Shuttle riders headed to the Marshall Mesa, Doudy Draw or South Mesa trailheads do not need any pass or fare. Shuttle riders headed to the Eldorado Springs Pool will need to pay an entrance fee at the pool but will receive a discount for riding the shuttle.

Accessible Hiking

All shuttles and shuttle stops are ADA accessible.

The Eldo Shuttle provides access to the Fowler Trail, a wheelchair accessible trail.

Gear and Bikes are Welcome

Leashed, well-behaved dogs are welcome.

Backpacks, crash pads and other climbing gear are welcome.

Each shuttle has a bike rack that can hold two or three bikes.

Take the Bus to the Shuttle

Rather than driving to a trailhead or one of the shuttle parking lots, visitors are encouraged to take the RTD routes SKIP, DASH, Flatiron Flyer or other bus routes that stops along Broadway in Boulder or at US 36 & McCaslin in Superior to connect to the Eldo Shuttle.

Timed Entry Reservations Not Required to Ride the Free Shuttle

From May 1 to Oct. 1 each year, visitors accessing Eldorado Canyon State Park via private vehicle on weekends and holidays need to have a timed entry reservation.

Reservations are not required for shuttle parking, or to ride the shuttle. There is no public parking near the entrance to Eldorado Canyon State Park, and parking is limited at the Doudy Draw and South Mesa Trailheads.

Contact Us

Visit EldoShuttle.com for more information, or contact Alex Hyde-Wright at ahyde-wright@bouldercounty.gov or 303-441-4910.

More Recreation Shuttles

For information about all recreation shuttles operating in Boulder County in 2026, including the Hessie Shuttle from Nederland to Lost Lake and the Indian Peaks Wilderness Area, the Park to Park Shuttle from downtown Boulder and the Hill to Chautauqua, and the Estes Park Bustang from Louisville, Boulder, and Lyons to Estes Park and Rocky Mountain National Park, visit boco.org/shuttles.

The Eldo Shuttle provides service to Eldorado Canyon State Park, the Marshall Mesa, Doudy Draw, and South Mesa trailheads, and to the Eldorado Springs Pool.

Boulder County wants to ensure that everyone has equal access to our programs, activities, and services. To request an Americans with Disability Act (ADA) accommodation, please email ada@bouldercounty.gov, or call 303-441-1386. If you need help in another language, please email cppfrontdesk@bouldercounty.gov or call 303-441-3930.