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CONNECT • ENGAGE • VOTE

For Immediate Release

May 21, 2026

View as a webpage

Media ContactMircalla Wozniak, 333-413-7766

mwozniak@bouldercounty.gov

Boulder County to test ballots and voting system for upcoming election

Logic and Accuracy Test to take place beginning June 2

Boulder County, CO – The Boulder County Elections Division will conduct a logic and accuracy test beginning on Tuesday, June 2 on ballots and the voting system/equipment to be used for the 2026 June Statewide Primary Election.

The test ensures voting system equipment properly tabulates votes. Each type of ballot and all ballot styles will be tested to verify they are properly printed and read by the scanning equipment. The test will also confirm that scanning equipment settings are properly calibrated for the ballots. Open to the public* but RSVP is requested due to space limitations.

What: Logic and Accuracy Testing – Testing of ballots and equipment for upcoming election

When: Tuesday, June 2, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (end time is approximate), If needed, testing will continue Wednesday until complete. Anticipated Test Board review of results, sign-off, resetting, and resealing of equipment to occur upon completion of testing.

Where: Ballot Processing Center, Boulder County Clerk & Recorder’s Office, 1750 33rd Street in Boulder. RSVP requested by 5 p.m. on Monday, June 1 to Vote@BoulderCounty.gov or by calling 303-413-7740.

After testing concludes, documentation and results will be available online.

Boulder County voters can visit www.BoulderCounty.gov to register to vote, check and update their voter registration, view ballot content, and learn more about local elections.

* Boulder County wants to ensure that everyone has equal access to our programs, activities, and services. To request an Americans with Disability Act (ADA) accommodation, please email ADA@bouldercounty.gov, or call 303-441-1386. If you need help in another language, please email mwozniak@bouldercounty.gov or call 303-413-7766. For these events, please contact us as soon as possible and at least 2-3 business day prior, so we may explore scheduling accommodations and/or an interpreter.