AGM G3 Pro Integrates a Powerful 5W 116dB Speaker in a Compact Body

The G3 Pro integrated 5W speaker delivers up to 116 decibels The G3 Pro is named best rugged phone for thermal imaging

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AGM Mobile proudly highlights one of the most impressive features of its flagship AGM G3 Pro - a powerful 5W speaker built into the back cover that delivers an incredible 116dB of sound.

Fitting a high-power 5W speaker into the compact body of a rugged smartphone was a significant engineering challenge. While most manufacturers avoid this due to space and durability constraints, AGM Mobile took on the challenge and successfully integrated a premium, high-volume speaker without compromising the phone’s slim profile or extreme ruggedness.

“Our goal was to create a rugged phone that truly excels in real-life situations,” said a spokesperson for AGM Mobile. “We engineered a 5W speaker capable of reaching 116dB into the G3 Pro because we know how critical clear, loud audio can be in demanding environments. It was a tough technical challenge, but we made it happen.”

How Loud is 116dB?

To put it into perspective:

- A normal conversation is around 60dB

- A lawnmower or motorcycle is approximately 90-100dB

- The AGM G3 Pro’s speaker reaches 116dB - louder than a live rock concert or a chainsaw at close range.

Key Advantages of the G3 Pro’s Powerful Back Speaker:

- Crystal-clear communication in noisy job sites, factories, or outdoor environments

- Excellent for group calls, outdoor meetings, and emergency situations

- Powerful alerts that can be heard even from a distance or inside a backpack

- Entertainment on the go - enjoy music, videos, or navigation instructions without headphones

- Hands-free operation while wearing gloves or working in tough conditions

This powerful rear speaker, combined with the G3 Pro’s professional thermal camera, massive 10,000mAh battery, wireless charging, and slim rugged design, makes it one of the most practical and user-focused rugged smartphones on the market today.

The AGM G3 Pro is available now through the official AGM Mobile website and authorized retailers.

About AGM Mobile

With more than 15 years of expertise, AGM Mobile specializes in high-quality rugged smartphones designed for long-term reliability in extreme environments. The company focuses on real-world usability, innovation, and uncompromising durability.

For more information, visit: https://www.agmmobile.com/products/agm-g3-pro

Media Contact:

AGM Mobile Press Team

media@agmmobile.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.