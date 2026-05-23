Statewide Click It or Ticket enforcement begins today

La campaña Abrochado o multado en Colorado empezó ayer en español

Statewide — A seatbelt crackdown will occur across the state from May 18 to 31 as the busy summer travel season approaches. During this time, law enforcement will increase patrols and focus on issuing citations to unbuckled drivers as part of the national Click It or Ticket campaign. Drivers can also be ticketed for unbuckled passengers. The Colorado Department of Transportation will support Colorado State Patrol and 48 local law enforcement agencies during this enforcement period.

“No other safety feature in your vehicle is more effective in reducing your risk of dying in a crash than wearing a seat belt, and it takes about three seconds,” said Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “The reality is that 191 people died in Colorado in 2025 while not wearing a seat belt. Their lives might have been saved if they invested three seconds in safety and buckled up.”

Colorado’s average seat belt use rate is 90.7%, yet those who don’t buckle up account for more than half of passenger vehicle fatalities. So far this year, 40 unbuckled vehicle passengers and drivers have died on Colorado roads, representing 51% of all passenger vehicle fatalities. This has been a concerning trend for the last several years.

Year Total Passenger Vehicle Fatalities Unbuckled Percent Unbuckled 2025 401 191 48% 2024 374 189 51% 2023 410 214 52% 2022 466 231 50% 2021 436 227 52% Total 2,087 1,052 50.4%

A data table showing passenger vehicle fatalities from 2021 to 2025. Over this period, there were 2,087 total fatalities, with 1,052 of those individuals being unbuckled. The percentage of unbuckled fatalities consistently hovered around 50%, peaking at 52% in 2021 and 2023.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates that wearing a seat belt reduces the risk of severe injury or death by up to 65%.

“Buckling up should be an automatic habit for all drivers,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew. “Increasing seat belt use is one of the most important steps we can take to reduce fatalities in Colorado.”

During the April seat belt enforcement period last month, law enforcement officers issued 770 tickets for seat belt violations, including 27 citations for improperly restrained children. The law enforcement agencies that issued the most tickets during the enforcement were Larimer County Sheriff's Office (118), Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (70), Thornton Police Department (54).

After the May enforcement period, the next seat belt enforcement will take place from July 20 to 31. Learn more about CDOT’s latest seat belt PSAs, highlighting the most unforgiving laws of all — physics.

Colorado’s Seat Belt Laws

Colorado law requires drivers and front-seat passengers to wear a seat belt whenever the vehicle is in operation.