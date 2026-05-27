Temporary daytime full closures of Weld County Road 32 under I-25 planned for May 26 to 29

Weld County — The Colorado Department of Transportation will temporarily close Weld County Road 32, under Interstate 25, east of Mead, on weekdays starting Tuesday, May 26, through Friday, May 29, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, to allow crews to form bridge deck edges and overhangs over the road.

The road will be open to thru traffic at night and during the weekend.

Detours will be in place:

Eastbound WCR 32 traffic will take Weld County Road 7 south to Colorado Highway 66, turn east to Colorado Boulevard, and turn north to WCR 32.

Westbound WCR 32 traffic will take Colorado Boulevard south to CO 66, turn west to WCR 7, and turn north to WCR 32.

This work is part of the I-25 North Express Lanes project, Mead to Berthoud, which includes reconstructing and widening bridges along this section of I-25. Full closures increase safety for the traveling public and crews while decreasing the duration of traffic impacts.

Travel Impacts

Motorists can expect the following impacts:

Daily full closures of eastbound and westbound WCR 32 under I-25

Tuesday, May 26, through Friday, May 29, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Motorists should follow posted detours

Construction is weather-dependent and subject to change

Please visit codot.gov/projects/north-i-25, for the most current travel updates. The I-25 North Express Lanes Project: Mead to Berthoud section is a continuation of the approximately 20 miles of improvements that have been completed on I-25 between Berthoud to Fort Collins over the past six years. This approximately 6-mile project will expand and enhance I-25, from CO 66 in Mead and connect to the newly built portion of I-25 just south of Colorado Highway 56 in Berthoud. Once complete in 2028, this project will complete a major missing puzzle piece on I-25 and will be the first time there will be more than two lanes of I-25 from Denver to Fort Collins in both directions.

Stay informed:

For additional information about this project, contact the project team.

Project phone line - (720) 593-1996

Project email – [email protected]

Project website - codot.gov/projects/north-i-25

Sign up for weekly project updates by logging onto the project web site and filling out the right-side form to “Subscribe to Project Updates.”

Know Before You Go

Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include:

Remember: Slow For The Cone Zone

The following tips are to help you stay safe while traveling through maintenance and construction work zones.

Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits.

Stay Alert! Expect the unexpected.

Watch for workers. Drive with caution.

Don't change lanes unnecessarily.

Avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones.

Turn on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you.

Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones.

Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you.

Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so.

Be patient!

Download the COtrip App!

The new free COtrip Planner mobile app was designed to meet the growing trend of information on mobile and tablet devices for the traveling public. The COtrip Planner app provides statewide, real-time traffic information, and works on mobile devices that operate on the iOS and Android platforms. Visit the Google Play Store (Android devices) or the Apple Store (iOS devices) to download!