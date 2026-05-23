CDOT launches new features on COtrip to make traveling more convenient

Statewide - The Colorado Department of Transportation is making travel more convenient than ever with two major updates to its COtrip platforms. Now motorists can find out about traffic impacts or closures along their favorite routes without ever needing to open the COtrip Planner mobile app by enabling push notifications. Additionally, there is now expanded language support on COtrip.org designed to make Colorado’s road and travel information more accessible for all motorists.

Push notifications now available on COtrip Planner app

The COtrip Planner mobile app now supports push notifications, giving drivers a faster and more direct way to stay informed about travel conditions.

Users can opt in to receive push notifications by logging into their MyCOtrip account, a new option in addition to the existing text/SMS and email alerts — giving motorists three ways to receive travel updates.

Push notifications are viewable in a user’s device’s Notifications Center. Tapping a notification takes you directly to the relevant traffic incident or update within the app.

The feature is free with no per-message costs, and does not require the app to be open to work.

Users will be prompted to grant Notification permissions on their device the first time they enable Push Notifications within the app.

Access the COtrip Push Notifications how-to video in the COtrip Help Center for step-by-step instructions on how to sign up for this new feature.

New language options on COtrip.org

COtrip.org now offers multilingual support in three languages — English, Spanish and Vietnamese. These language options are available on both the landing page and directly on the interactive map, making critical travel information available to more Coloradans than ever before.

A new language button is located in the upper-right corner of the COtrip.org map near the Trip Planner. Users can click or tap the button to choose English, Spanish or Vietnamese translations.

Language options for this first phase were selected based on 2020 Census data for Colorado and website language usage data, reflecting the diverse communities across the state.

CDOT will continue to monitor user data and customer feedback on this new feature. Additional language options may be added in future phases.

Users can now use the dropdown menu in the top navigation bar on COtrip.org to select English, Spanish or Vietnamese, helping more travelers across Colorado access the road and travel information they need.

Safety reminder

The primary responsibility of every driver is the safe operation of their vehicle. Colorado law prohibits individuals from using a handheld electronic device to write, send, or read text messages while driving a motor vehicle. Please review travel information before you leave, pull over safely before interacting with the app or enable the “Tell Me” feature on the mobile app for voice announcements of traffic reports as you approach them along your trip.

About CDOT’s Division of Maintenance and Operations

The vision of the Division of Maintenance & Operations (DMO) is to create one integrated division. The division focus is on real-time maintenance and operations services, as well as near-term improvement projects. We can best support the crucial work of our five CDOT regions. Our support helps to provide the optimal service and safety for the traveling public in Colorado. CDOT’s DMO - we do more than you think.

Download the COtrip Planner App!

The free COtrip Planner mobile app was designed to meet the growing trend of information on mobile and tablet devices for the traveling public. The COtrip Planner app provides statewide, real-time traffic information, and works on mobile devices that operate on the iOS and Android platforms. Visit the Google Play Store (Android devices) or the Apple Store (iOS devices) to download!