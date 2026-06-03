Ondexx Announces Content Extraction API: Powering Your AI Initiatives

Ondexx’s new API provides a technical framework that ensures accuracy and maintains permission structures for enterprise data used in internal AI solutions.

The utility of AI depends on the data it consumes. Our API provides a secure pipeline for your enterprise knowledge, ensuring internal AI tools provide outputs that are accurate, reliable, and secure.” — Paul Quigley, CEO, Ondexx

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ondexx today announced the availability of its Ondexx Content Extraction API, launched in conjunction with the rollout of its Ondexx 6.0 release. Engineered for enterprise operations across North America, the new API provides a secure framework to ensure data accuracy and preserve structural context at scale, by feeding verified business knowledge directly into internal AI initiatives.As enterprises adopt LLM’s and other AI tools, the accuracy of AI outputs is increasingly dependent on the structure and reliability of the source data. The Ondexx API addresses the ’garbage in, garbage out’ challenge by allowing systems to access a ‘single source of truth’ across all enterprise content and information contained within the Ondexx environment, ensuring that AI-driven insights are based on verified and compliant information. The REST-based interface is designed to provide organizations with a secure, automated method for transferring internal business knowledge into artificial intelligence (AI) models and Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) workflows."The utility of AI is directly tied to the structure and quality of the data it consumes," said Paul Quigley, CEO of Ondexx. "This API functions as a secure pipeline, allowing corporate intelligence to move from our platform into any enterprise system that requires it".Technical Specifications and Enterprise Utility:• RAG Optimization: The API extracts structured content alongside rich metadata to provide context for AI models, with the goal of reducing hallucinations.• Integration Standards: Utilizing a RESTful architecture, the tool integrates with existing enterprise ecosystems and machine learning pipelines.• Governance and Security: Authentication is managed via OAuth 2.0 and OpenID Connect (OIDC), ensuring that data remains within governed enterprise boundaries during extraction.• Operational Consistency: The automated extraction process is intended to replace manual data synchronization between departments, maintaining information consistency across disparate systems.Architectural Framework and Data ContinuityUnlike traditional data transfer methods that extract raw text into disconnected files, the Ondexx Content Extraction API preserves the original structure and meaning of enterprise information. By maintaining complete document relationships during transfer, the interface removes the need for technical teams to manually rebuild data frameworks, lowering the risk of inaccuracies and preserving organizational knowledge."To deploy internal artificial intelligence systems that actually work, organizations must feed them accurate data,” said Dr. Anthony ‘Tony’ Rhem, CEO of AJ Rhem & Associates. “This API ensures that downstream workflows draw strictly from a verified, permission-governed environment, automatically preserving correct user permissions and complete document structures. This structural continuity stops AI tools from guessing or generating inaccurate responses, giving teams reliable answers without forcing IT departments to constantly clean up messy data files."The Content & Metadata Extraction API is now bundled as a core feature of Ondexx 6.0. Additional information and product details can be found at ondexx.com/v6 About A.J. Rhem & Associates, Inc.:A.J. Rhem & Associates (AJRA) is a consulting, training, and research firm specializing in Artificial Intelligence, Knowledge Management, Information/Data Architecture, and Emerging Technologies. The firm helps organizations design responsible AI strategies, strengthen knowledge ecosystems, and turn data and institutional knowledge into measurable business value. With deep expertise across public sector, healthcare, legal, finance, insurance, retail, and technology environments, AJRA supports organizations in building responsible, scalable, and ethically governed AI and knowledge ecosystems that improve decision-making, innovation, operational performance, and long-term organizational intelligence.About OndexxOndexx is a secure Information and Knowledge Management (IM/KM) platform designed for mid-market and scaling organizations in highly regulated industries. For over two decades, North American businesses have utilized Ondexx to centralize scattered corporate policies and procedures into a governed, single source of truth. This platform safeguards core operational assets, supporting clients such as MIB (Medical Information Bureau) for the MIB Checking Service. Built to operate independently within business units, Ondexx reduces ongoing IT overhead and assists growing workforces, while ensuring that enterprise artificial intelligence models utilize verified data to deliver accurate outcomes.Media ContactCompany - OndexxEmail - media@ondexx.com

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