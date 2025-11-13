Ondexx Launches Version 6.0 to Strengthen Enterprise Knowledge Management and AI Readiness

This essential information & knowledge management layer transforms fragmented corporate content into an AI-ready single source of truth.

Ondexx 6.0 represents a strategic shift in AI, establishing a robust, structured knowledge foundation to prevent digital chaos, ensure confident AI deployment, and future-proof knowledge strategies.” — Paul Quigley

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ondexx , a leader in enterprise knowledge management, today announced the release of Ondexx 6.0, a fully cloud-based platform designed to organize corporate knowledge and enhance the effectiveness of artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives. The platform transforms fragmented, disorganized content into a single source of truth, helping organizations improve operational efficiency and accelerate AI adoption.“The future of work depends on a strong knowledge foundation, and AI only amplifies that need,” said Paul Quigley, CEO of Ondexx. “Ondexx 6.0 represents a strategic shift in how companies approach AI. We prevent digital chaos from the start, delivering structured, intelligent content that enables organizations to deploy AI with confidence and future-proof their knowledge strategies.”Ondexx 6.0 provides measurable financial and operational benefits by freeing IT teams from manual content management tasks and improving information accessibility across the enterprise. Organizations using Ondexx report significant productivity gains and cost efficiencies, including reduced time spent searching for information and redeployed IT resources.Key Features of Ondexx 6.0:• Three User Types: Supports an unlimited number of users—End Users, Editors, and Admins—accessible through any modern browser for seamless cross-departmental adoption.• Next Generation Search (NGS): Combines semantic and lexical search with personalized results, smart autocomplete, faceted filtering, and voice capabilities for fast, contextually relevant answers.• AI-Enhanced Editor Experience: Automatically generates metadata such as descriptions, keywords, and summaries to streamline content management while maintaining human oversight. This ensures high-quality, AI-ready knowledge foundations and mitigates the “garbage in, garbage out” challenge.• Ondexx Content & Metadata Extraction API: Provides a secure method to extract curated business knowledge from Ondexx for integration with enterprise systems, including AI/ML models and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) pipelines.Ondexx 6.0 is available now. Additional information and product details can be found at ondexx.com/v6 About OndexxSince 2003, Ondexx has provided secure information and knowledge management solutions for North American businesses. The company’s technology enables organizations to establish a structured content foundation that supports AI integration, operational efficiency, and innovation.Media ContactKarson SimpsonPublic Relations ManagerCommunitechkarson.simpson@communitech.ca

Video Overview: Ondexx Enterprise Knowledge Management

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.