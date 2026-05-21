Governor Abbott Appoints Four To Chronic Kidney Disease Task Force

TEXAS, May 21 - May 21, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Christine Burgess, M.D., Ajay Israni, M.D., Matthew T. Smith, M.D., and Donald Wesson, M.D. to the Chronic Kidney Disease Task Force for terms set to expire at the pleasure of the Governor. The Task Force coordinates implementation of the state’s plan for prevention, early screening, diagnosis, and management of chronic kidney disease, and educates health care professionals.

Christine Burgess, M.D. of Austin is a physician and the lab medical director at Clinical Pathology Laboratories. She is a member of the Travis County Medical Society, Texas Medical Association (TMA), College of American Pathology, American Society of Clinical Pathology, and the American Society for Microbiology. Burgess received a Bachelor of Arts in Microbiology from the University of Texas (UT) at Austin, a Master of Public Health in Epidemiology from Emory University, and a Doctor of Medicine from UT Health Science Center in San Antonio.

Ajay Israni, M.D. of Galveston is the division chief of nephrology at the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB). He is one of the founders of the Texas Society of Nephrology and a member of the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) and American Society of Transplantation. Israni received a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry from Rutgers University and a Doctor of Medicine from New York University School of Medicine.

Matthew T. Smith, M.D. of Frisco is a senior executive medical director at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas. He is board certified in nephrology and internal medicine, a fellow of the American College of Physicians, and a member of the National Kidney Foundation, ASN, and TMA. Additionally, he is an advisory board member for Scouting America, Circle Ten Council, a prior Scoutmaster and advancement chair for Troop 51, Circle Ten Council, and the field crew chair for the Wakeland High School Band Boosters. Smith received a Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering from UT Austin and a Doctor of Medicine from UTMB.

Donald Wesson, M.D. of Dallas is a physician and a professor of medicine at Dell Medical School – UT Austin and UT Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas. He is a member of ASN. Wesson received a Bachelor of Science in Biology from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, a Doctor of Medicine from Baylor College of Medicine, and a Master of Business Administration from UT Austin.