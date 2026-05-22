Governor Abbott Reappoints Three To Upper Colorado River Authority Board Of Directors

TEXAS, May 22 - May 22, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Abbott reappointed Nancy Blackwell, P.E., Fred Hernandez, Jr., and Mason Vaughan to the Upper Colorado River Authority Board of Directors for terms set to expire on February 1, 2031.

Nancy Blackwell, P.E. of Ballinger is Vice President and Technical Director of Baxter & Woodman. She is past president of the Texas Society of Professional Engineers, chair of the Texas Engineering Foundation, and member of the American Society of Civil Engineering, the Association of Water Board Directors, the American Water Works Association, and the American Council of Engineering Companies. Additionally, she serves as a board member on the National MATHCOUNTS Foundation. Blackwell received a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Texas A&M University.

Fred Hernandez, Jr. of San Angelo is the manager for distribution systems at AEP Texas. He previously served as the vice chair of the San Angelo Area Foundation, as an executive board member of West Texas Rehabilitation Center, and as chair of the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce. Hernandez received a Bachelor of Science in management from Abilene Christian University.

Mason Vaughan of Eldorado is president and CEO of Lone Oak Bank, formerly First National Bank of Eldorado. He is a member of Independent Bankers Association of Texas and the Texas Bankers Association and is a past president and member of Eldorado Lions Club. In addition, he is a past board member of Children’s Advocacy Center of Greater West Texas and a lector at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Vaughan received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from Angelo State University.