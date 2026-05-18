Mayor Bowser Releases Key Findings from New Study and Strategic Plan to Grow DC’s Retail Market and Deliver Economic Opportunity

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser, the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED), and the Washington DC Economic Partnership (WDCEP) released a new Retail Strategic Plan—a comprehensive study and action framework designed to strengthen Washington, DC’s retail sector and position the District for long-term growth in the current economy.

The study, which was prepared by Streetsense, examines the District’s evolving retail landscape and outlines targeted strategies to align retail growth with changing consumer behavior, neighborhood demand, and modern business needs. The report finds that while the District’s retail market continues to benefit from strong fundamentals—including a growing visitor economy, vibrant neighborhood corridors, and a diverse consumer base—the market is undergoing significant restructuring, driven by shifting consumer behavior, evolving retailer expectations, and increased regional competition.

“DC has the residents, the jobs, the visitors, and the spending power to support a thriving retail economy—and now we have the roadmap to match,” said Mayor Bowser. “We’ve already invested in local businesses, cut red tape, and built corridors that people want to be in. We’re bringing the right businesses to the right neighborhoods, and we’re making it easier than ever to open, grow, and thrive here. This plan puts that momentum to work so we can continue to build a DC where every neighborhood is a destination and where everyone has the opportunity to succeed.”

The new study finds that retail demand in the District’s retail market remains strong, supported by nearly 700,000 residents, 743,000 jobs, and more than 27 million annual visitors. Together, that demand generates an estimated $14 billion spending base citywide. At the same time, the report notes that retail performance varies significantly by submarket, with residentially anchored corridors outperforming office-dependent areas that have been impacted by reduced daytime foot traffic.

“The future of retail in DC will be shaped by experience, culture, neighborhood identity, and quality of place,” said Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development Nina Albert. “This strategy positions the District to compete for the next generation of retail investment by focusing on modern consumer trends, supporting destination-oriented experiences, and reducing the barriers that too often slow business growth and expansion.”

The report identifies several strategic retail categories with strong growth potential in Washington, DC, including food and beverage, fitness and wellness, pet supplies and services, and entertainment. The study also highlights the importance of improving the District’s regulatory and permitting environment to make it easier and faster for businesses to open and expand in the District.

Key recommendations outlined in the Retail Strategic Plan include to:

Promote the attraction of priority retail categories, including food and beverage, fitness and wellness, and entertainment, while continuing to support other retail categories that are important neighborhood amenities.

Implement tenant attraction strategies specific to key retail submarkets.

Continue to make it easier for retailers to open and expand in DC by streamlining permitting, licensing, and interagency coordination.

Read the Executive Summary of the Retail Strategic Plan.

“The District remains one of the country’s most compelling urban retail markets, but success today requires a more targeted and data-driven approach,” said Derek Ford, President and CEO of the Washington DC Economic Partnership. “This strategy gives us the framework to better support retailers, property owners, brokers, and entrepreneurs while continuing to position DC as a premier destination for investment and growth.”

This week, WDCEP, alongside representatives from DMPED, is leading the District’s attendance at the International Conference of Shopping Centers (ICSC), the national annual retail real estate conference. Informed by key findings from the study, as well as the District’s commitment to attract more grocery stores to DC, WDCEP will use the conference to generate new leads, strengthen relationships with retailers and brokers, and position Washington, DC as a prime market for retail investment and growth.

The Retail Strategic Plan builds on the Bowser Administration’s broader economic growth agenda focused on diversifying the District’s economy, strengthening neighborhood commercial corridors, increasing foot traffic and vibrancy downtown, and supporting small business growth across all eight wards. Mayor Bowser has already been taking action to grow DC and respond to a shifting economy. The Mayor’s new $3.875 million Restaurant & Retail Stabilization Grant launched earlier this month, providing critical financial relief to brick-and-mortar businesses that took a hit in 2025, and the Robust Retail Grant Program has distributed more than $4.5 million to over 500 local businesses since 2019. The Bowser Administration has also moved aggressively to cut red tape, introducing the DC Hospitality Amendment Act of 2026 to modernize alcohol laws and reduce barriers to entry for entrepreneurs across the city.

Mayor Bowser X: @MayorBowser

Mayor Bowser Instagram: @Mayor_Bowser

Mayor Bowser Bluesky: @MayorBowser

Mayor Bowser Facebook: facebook.com/MayorMurielBowser

Mayor Bowser YouTube: https://www.bit.ly/eomvideos

Mayor Bowser LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/mayorbowser