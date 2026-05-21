DeLuca Advances Will County Road Intersection Safety Measure

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – In an effort to make driving safer in Will County, state Rep. Anthony DeLuca, D-Chicago Heights, advanced a plan out of the House Thursday that would require the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) to conduct a road safety assessment of the 10 most hazardous intersections under state jurisdiction in Will County south of Interstate 80.

“We should always be pushing for safer roads, and if we need to make some design adjustments at our intersections, this measure starts us on that path,” DeLuca said. “This is important legislation that can save lives, and I appreciate the work from IDOT and local residents to push for this needed study.”

Senate Bill 3275 will help inform IDOT on ways the agency can recommend safety improvements to the General Assembly. IDOT will consult with local agencies to target intersections for review, with assessments handled independently and comprehensively. Local roads will be the focus, with expressways excluded from the assessments.

Subsequently recommended design changes, traffic control adjustments and other possible fixes could reduce crashes and improve roadway safety for the region.

“It’s important that we start with these assessments so we can address intersection safety efficiently and effectively,” DeLuca said. “We’re listening to the concerns of local drivers, and I want to make sure our future investments in roadways provide a safer experience for families across our community.”

The DeLuca-led measure passed the House with bipartisan support, and will now head to the governor for final approval. For more information, please contact RepDeLuca@SBCGlobal.net.