Walton County Launches E-Bike Ordinance Survey

Walton County – 05/21/26 – To help ensure that Walton County continues to meet and exceed the needs of its citizens, your input is being sought on proposed modifications to applicable ordinances to impose additional regulations or restrictions on electric bicycle, or e-bike, use to enhance public safety.

Prior to taking this survey, please read the draft Walton County Ordinance and the proposed Senate Bill (SB382).

Per FS 316.003, an e-bike is defined as the following:

A bicycle or tricycle equipped with fully operable pedals, a seat or saddle for the use of the rider, and an electric motor of less than 750 watts which meets the requirements of one of the following three classifications:

(a) “Class 1 electric bicycle” means an electric bicycle equipped with a motor that provides assistance only when the rider is pedaling and that ceases to provide assistance when the electric bicycle reaches the speed of 20 miles per hour.

(b) “Class 2 electric bicycle” means an electric bicycle equipped with a motor that may be used exclusively to propel the electric bicycle, and that ceases to provide assistance when the electric bicycle reaches the speed of 20 miles per hour.

(c) “Class 3 electric bicycle” means an electric bicycle equipped with a motor that provides assistance only when the rider is pedaling, and that ceases to provide assistance when the electric bicycle reaches the speed of 28 miles per hour.

Your feedback will be utilized in the development of any additional regulations on e-bike use and provided to the Board of County Commissioners for their consideration

of the draft Walton County Ordinance.

Please use the QR code to access the survey.