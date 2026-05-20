NOTICE of PUBLIC WORKSHOPS
NOTICE of PUBLIC WORKSHOPS
Walton County Board of County Commissioners staff will hold public workshops on the following dates and locations:
Monday, June 1, 2026 from 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
City of Paxton Town Hall
21872 US Highway 331 North
Laurel Hill, Florida 32567
Wednesday, June 3, 2026 from 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Freeport Boardroom
842 State Highway 20 East, Suite 118
Freeport, Florida 32439
Monday, June 8, 2026 from 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
South Walton Annex Board Room
31 Coastal Centre Boulevard
Santa Rosa Beach, Florida 32459
Wednesday, June 10, 2026 from 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
DeFuniak Springs Boardroom
571 US Highway 90 East
DeFuniak Springs, FL 32433
The purpose of these workshops is to receive community input on Recreation Fields and Facility needs.
Members of the public are encouraged to attend and provide input.
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