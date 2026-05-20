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NOTICE of PUBLIC WORKSHOPS

NOTICE of PUBLIC WORKSHOPS


Walton County Board of County Commissioners staff will hold public workshops on the following dates and locations:

Monday, June 1, 2026 from 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.                                                           
City of Paxton Town Hall                                                                                                  
21872 US Highway 331 North                                                                                           
Laurel Hill, Florida 32567

Wednesday, June 3, 2026 from 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.                                         
Freeport Boardroom                                                                                                             
842 State Highway 20 East, Suite 118                                                                             
Freeport, Florida 32439

Monday, June 8, 2026 from 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.                                                    
South Walton Annex Board Room
31 Coastal Centre Boulevard 
Santa Rosa Beach, Florida 32459                                      

Wednesday, June 10, 2026 from 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.                                        
DeFuniak Springs Boardroom 
571 US Highway 90 East 
DeFuniak Springs, FL 32433

The purpose of these workshops is to receive community input on Recreation Fields and Facility needs.

Members of the public are encouraged to attend and provide input.

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NOTICE of PUBLIC WORKSHOPS

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