NOTICE of PUBLIC WORKSHOPS





Walton County Board of County Commissioners staff will hold public workshops on the following dates and locations:

Monday, June 1, 2026 from 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

City of Paxton Town Hall

21872 US Highway 331 North

Laurel Hill, Florida 32567

Wednesday, June 3, 2026 from 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Freeport Boardroom

842 State Highway 20 East, Suite 118

Freeport, Florida 32439

Monday, June 8, 2026 from 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

South Walton Annex Board Room

31 Coastal Centre Boulevard

Santa Rosa Beach, Florida 32459 Wednesday, June 10, 2026 from 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

DeFuniak Springs Boardroom

571 US Highway 90 East

DeFuniak Springs, FL 32433

The purpose of these workshops is to receive community input on Recreation Fields and Facility needs.

Members of the public are encouraged to attend and provide input.