NOTICE of PUBLIC MEETING – RE: RFP 26-16, DISASTER RESPONSE SERVICES





A Review and Ranking Committee Meeting will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, May 28th, 2026, at the Office of Central Purchasing, located at 176 Montgomery Circle, DeFuniak Springs, FL. The meeting may also be attended via teleconference by dialing 850-635-0655, Extension 261217.





In accordance with Section 286.26, Florida Statutes, whenever any board or commissioner of any state agency or authority, or of any agency or authority of any county, municipal corporation, or other political subdivision, which has scheduled a meeting at which official acts are to be taken receives, at least 48 hours prior to the meeting, a written request by a physically handicapped person to attend the meeting, directed to the chairperson or director of such board, commission, agency, or authority, such chairperson or director shall provide a manner by which such person may attend the meeting at its scheduled site or reschedule the meeting to a site which would be accessible to such person.





In accordance with Section 286.0105, Florida Statutes, all persons are advised that, if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the board, agency, or commission with respect to any matter considered at such meeting or hearing, he or she will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he or she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.





Please be advised accordingly.





Office of Central Purchasing