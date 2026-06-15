ImEx Cargo Introduces Plug-In Freight Ops™ as Transportation Execution Infrastructure

Plug-In Freight Ops™ visualizing digital freight infrastructure through structured visibility, coordinated execution, and institutional accountability. Digital Freight Infrastructure-Plug In Freight Ops by ImEx Cargo “ImEx Cargo — Celebrating 25 Years of Innovation and Leadership in Global Freight Logistics.” Quote Book Track- All in One Place Michelle DeFronzo, CEO & Founder of ImEx Cargo

Plug-In Freight Ops™ introduces a digital coordination layer for fragmented transportation ecosystems.

Disconnected execution creates risk. Plug-In Freight Ops™ helps transportation ecosystems coordinate visibility, accountability, and participation.” — Michelle DeFronzo, CEO & Founder of ImEx Cargo

PEABODY, MA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ImEx Cargo announced the continued expansion of Plug-In Freight Ops™, a transportation execution infrastructure initiative designed to improve coordination, visibility, accountability, and operational execution across fragmented cargo and transportation ecosystems.As transportation ecosystems become increasingly interconnected across airlines, airline GSAs, freight forwarders, trucking companies, airports, infrastructure firms, government agencies, and workforce stakeholders, operational execution continues to rely heavily on disconnected communication, spreadsheets, emails, manual coordination, and siloed operational environments.Industry stakeholders continue facing challenges tied to fragmented execution workflows, invisible handoffs, delayed communication, limited accountability visibility, reactive exception management, and the growing complexity of coordinating multiple operational participants across transportation networks.Plug-In Freight Ops™ was developed to address those operational gaps by introducing a digital coordination layer designed to sit above existing operational systems and connect fragmented stakeholders through structured execution workflows, real-time visibility, partner coordination, and operational accountability.The company describes Plug-In Freight Ops™ not as another marketplace or replacement system, but as coordination infrastructure designed to improve how transportation ecosystems manage execution, communication, visibility, participation, and operational collaboration across multiple organizations and environments.The initiative reflects a broader industry shift toward operational interoperability and execution infrastructure capable of supporting increasingly complex transportation ecosystems without requiring organizations to abandon existing technologies or operational processes.Plug-In Freight Ops™ is designed to support a wide range of ecosystem participants including airlines, airline GSAs, freight forwarders, truckers, airport stakeholders, handlers, DBE ecosystems, workforce initiatives, public-sector transportation programs, and infrastructure modernization efforts.The company’s expanding ecosystem strategy includes initiatives tied to workforce activation, operational participation, DBE onboarding, transportation modernization, and ecosystem coordination through both Plug-In Freight Ops™ and ImEx Cargo Academy.“Transportation ecosystems don’t fail because of a lack of systems. They fail when execution across stakeholders is disconnected,” said Michelle DeFronzo. “Plug-In Freight Ops™ was created to help coordinate movements, responsibilities, visibility, and participation across fragmented environments.”The company believes the future of transportation execution will require greater coordination across stakeholders, improved operational visibility, workforce readiness, ecosystem participation, and digital infrastructure capable of supporting increasingly interconnected transportation and logistics operations.As transportation ecosystems continue evolving through modernization, automation, digital transformation, and operational interoperability, Plug-In Freight Ops™ is being positioned as infrastructure designed to support scalable coordination across the future of transportation execution.About ImEx CargoImEx Cargo is a transportation execution infrastructure company developing Plug-In Freight Ops™, a digital coordination layer designed to improve operational visibility, accountability, workforce activation, ecosystem participation, and execution coordination across fragmented transportation and cargo environments. The company’s ecosystem includes initiatives spanning airlines, freight forwarding, trucking, workforce development, DBE participation, and public-sector transportation modernization efforts.

"Why we built Plug In Freight Ops at ImEx Cargo"

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