ImEx Cargo Introduces Plug-In Freight Ops™ as Transportation Execution Infrastructure

Plug-In Freight Ops institutional freight execution infrastructure connecting aircraft, cargo containers, and digital visibility systems

Plug-In Freight Ops™ visualizing digital freight infrastructure through structured visibility, coordinated execution, and institutional accountability.

Digital Freight Infrastructure

Digital Freight Infrastructure-Plug In Freight Ops by ImEx Cargo

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Portrait of Michelle DeFronzo, woman-owned logistics leader and CEO of ImEx Cargo

Michelle DeFronzo, CEO & Founder of ImEx Cargo

Plug-In Freight Ops™ introduces a digital coordination layer for fragmented transportation ecosystems.

Disconnected execution creates risk. Plug-In Freight Ops™ helps transportation ecosystems coordinate visibility, accountability, and participation.”
— Michelle DeFronzo, CEO & Founder of ImEx Cargo
PEABODY, MA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ImEx Cargo announced the continued expansion of Plug-In Freight Ops™, a transportation execution infrastructure initiative designed to improve coordination, visibility, accountability, and operational execution across fragmented cargo and transportation ecosystems.

As transportation ecosystems become increasingly interconnected across airlines, airline GSAs, freight forwarders, trucking companies, airports, infrastructure firms, government agencies, and workforce stakeholders, operational execution continues to rely heavily on disconnected communication, spreadsheets, emails, manual coordination, and siloed operational environments.

Industry stakeholders continue facing challenges tied to fragmented execution workflows, invisible handoffs, delayed communication, limited accountability visibility, reactive exception management, and the growing complexity of coordinating multiple operational participants across transportation networks.

Plug-In Freight Ops™ was developed to address those operational gaps by introducing a digital coordination layer designed to sit above existing operational systems and connect fragmented stakeholders through structured execution workflows, real-time visibility, partner coordination, and operational accountability.

The company describes Plug-In Freight Ops™ not as another marketplace or replacement system, but as coordination infrastructure designed to improve how transportation ecosystems manage execution, communication, visibility, participation, and operational collaboration across multiple organizations and environments.

The initiative reflects a broader industry shift toward operational interoperability and execution infrastructure capable of supporting increasingly complex transportation ecosystems without requiring organizations to abandon existing technologies or operational processes.

Plug-In Freight Ops™ is designed to support a wide range of ecosystem participants including airlines, airline GSAs, freight forwarders, truckers, airport stakeholders, handlers, DBE ecosystems, workforce initiatives, public-sector transportation programs, and infrastructure modernization efforts.

The company’s expanding ecosystem strategy includes initiatives tied to workforce activation, operational participation, DBE onboarding, transportation modernization, and ecosystem coordination through both Plug-In Freight Ops™ and ImEx Cargo Academy.

“Transportation ecosystems don’t fail because of a lack of systems. They fail when execution across stakeholders is disconnected,” said Michelle DeFronzo. “Plug-In Freight Ops™ was created to help coordinate movements, responsibilities, visibility, and participation across fragmented environments.”

The company believes the future of transportation execution will require greater coordination across stakeholders, improved operational visibility, workforce readiness, ecosystem participation, and digital infrastructure capable of supporting increasingly interconnected transportation and logistics operations.

As transportation ecosystems continue evolving through modernization, automation, digital transformation, and operational interoperability, Plug-In Freight Ops™ is being positioned as infrastructure designed to support scalable coordination across the future of transportation execution.

About ImEx Cargo

ImEx Cargo is a transportation execution infrastructure company developing Plug-In Freight Ops™, a digital coordination layer designed to improve operational visibility, accountability, workforce activation, ecosystem participation, and execution coordination across fragmented transportation and cargo environments. The company’s ecosystem includes initiatives spanning airlines, freight forwarding, trucking, workforce development, DBE participation, and public-sector transportation modernization efforts.

Michelle DeFronzo
ImEx Cargo
+1 617-515-1215
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"Why we built Plug In Freight Ops at ImEx Cargo"

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ImEx Cargo Introduces Plug-In Freight Ops™ as Transportation Execution Infrastructure

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Michelle DeFronzo
ImEx Cargo
+1 617-515-1215
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ImEx Cargo
1R Newbury Street
Peabody, Massachusetts, 01960
United States
+1 617-515-1215
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ImEx Cargo is a certified woman-owned logistics and government contracting company based in Peabody, Massachusetts. With over 30 years of experience, ImEx delivers full-service airfreight, ocean freight, and domestic trucking solutions for commercial and government clients. As an airline GSA, freight broker, and supply chain innovator, the company represents major airline carriers . ImEx also developed its proprietary Freight Desk™ platform for real-time quoting, booking, and cargo tracking. Through its digital learning division, ImEx Cargo Academy, the company trains the next generation of logistics professionals, advancing diversity and leadership in global supply chains.

ImEx Cargo-Woman-Owned Logistics Company

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