Rockefellas Bar Announces Expanded Live Music Programming in Corona

A live crowd gathers at Rockefellas Bar in Corona, where outdoor performances, music fans, and rock culture come together in one venue. The Cavern at Rockefellas Bar is designed for larger live shows and high-energy event nights Rockefellas Bar’s outdoor area hosts live music, special events, and open-air performances. A wall of signed guitars and rock memorabilia reflects the music-first identity of Rockefellas Bar. Rockefellas Bar offers multiple spaces for guests to relax, socialize, and enjoy the venue beyond the stage.

From the Cavern to the main bar stage and outdoor patio, Rockefellas Bar connects live entertainment, artist community, Rockefellas TV, and AMG Billboards.

The growth of Rockefellas Bar showed us there was a real need for a bigger platform, which helped lead to the creation of Rockefellas TV for artists and fans” — Alex Garcia, Founder of Rockefellas / AMG

CORONA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rockefellas Bar today announced an expanded live entertainment program built around the venue’s three performance areas — the Cavern, the indoor main bar stage, and its outdoor event space — as it continues growing its role as a music-centered destination in Corona.The expanded programming includes live music, DJs, comedy, and special artist-driven event nights designed to give audiences a closer connection to both established performers and emerging talent. Among the upcoming highlights is a July 31 performance by Simon Wright, known for his work with AC/DC and Dio.According to founder Alex Garcia, the growth of Rockefellas Bar and the caliber of bands that have performed there helped inspire the creation of Rockefellas TV , a music network built to give artists more meaningful exposure.Rockefellas TV was created to support bands and new artists by offering a platform for music-focused programming supported by advertisers, allowing the network to showcase talent while keeping the emphasis on the artists and the music itself.That broader vision connects Rockefellas Bar, Rockefellas TV, and AMG Billboards , Garcia’s parent company and media platform. Together, they create a unique combination of live venue, music media, and promotional reach.“Rockefellas Bar has always been about the music,” said Alex Garcia of Rockefellas / AMG. “The great bands that played here pushed me to build something bigger with Rockefellas TV, so artists — especially new artists — could get real exposure and fans could feel closer to the music.”In addition to its live entertainment calendar, Rockefellas Bar offers guests a multi-space venue experience anchored by the Cavern for larger shows, an indoor bar stage for smaller performances, and an outdoor area that supports a range of event formats.With its growing performance calendar and direct connection to Rockefellas TV’s artist-first mission, Rockefellas Bar continues to build its profile as a Corona venue rooted in live music, community, and authentic rock culture.For more information, visit:Rockefellas Bar: www.rockefellasbar.com Rockefellas TV: www.rockefellastv.com AMG Billboards: www.amgbillboards.com About Rockefellas BarRockefellas Bar is a Corona, California venue featuring live music, artist events, and multi-space entertainment including the Cavern, an indoor bar stage, and an outdoor performance area. The venue is connected to Rockefellas TV and AMG Billboards.Media ContactBob VerguraRockefellasbobv@amgbillboards.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.