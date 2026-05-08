FSI 15. SDI 40. Zero Fatalities: ProtectoTherm Puts Hard Numbers Behind Fire-Retardant Paint Additive Technology

ProtectoTherm highlights ASTM E84 fire-test data, including Flame Spread Index 15, Smoke Developed Index 40, and California non-toxicity testing with zero fatalities. ProtectoTherm demonstration showing a penny melting under direct flame while the hand is protected by the material. ProtectoTherm egg torch test demonstration: after direct torch exposure, the shell cracks while the yolk remains wet. ProtectoTherm is designed to work with compatible latex, oil-based, and coating systems — any color, any sheen, with no appearance change. ProtectoTherm positions tested fire-retardant additive technology for California wildfire resilience, roofing, rebuilding, and structure-hardening conversations.

Patent-pending additive: ASTM E84 Flame Spread Index 15, Smoke Developed Index 40, California non-toxicity testing passed with zero fatalities.

Text: There is no need to exaggerate when the data speaks this clearly. FSI 15. SDI 40. Zero fatalities. Watch the penny melt. Author: Bob Vergura, ProtectoTherm” — Bob Vergura

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- California homeowners are losing fire insurance. Rebuild costs are climbing. Structure-hardening is becoming a baseline expectation across California rebuild and new construction projects. Into that conversation, ProtectoTherm brings something the market has been short on: a tested number.In ASTM E84 fire-performance testing — referenced across U.S. model building codes including the IBC and IRC — ProtectoTherm posted a Flame Spread Index of 15 against a Class A maximum of 25, and a Smoke Developed Index of 40 against a Class A maximum of 450. The company has also completed California non-toxicity testing using a 72-hour fathead minnow exposure protocol, reporting zero fatalities.Then the company lit a torch.Product demonstration videos on the ProtectoTherm website show a penny melting under direct flame while held in a protected hand — and an egg sustaining torch exposure for several minutes before the yolk finally breaks. The videos were designed to give builders, contractors, roofers, retailers, and property owners an immediate visual reference for what the technology is capable of."There is no need to exaggerate when the data speaks this clearly," said Bob Vergura of ProtectoTherm. "FSI 15. SDI 40. Zero fatalities. Watch the penny melt. That is the fire-resilience conversation California needs to be having right now."What separates ProtectoTherm from specialty coating systems is what it does not change. The additive is designed to mix into compatible latex and oil-based paints across standard sheen levels with no effect on color or finish. Customers keep their preferred color, their preferred finish, and their preferred contractor workflow — and add fire-retardant performance to the decision."Fire protection should not have to fight design," Vergura said. "If a customer wants white satin, black matte, red gloss, or a custom color, the question becomes simple: do you want added fire-retardant protection with that?"That framing has direct implications for retail and contractor channels evaluating ways to add measurable value to existing paint and coatings decisions — without requiring customers to change products, suppliers, or processes.ProtectoTherm is evaluating partnerships with construction, roofing, retail, development, and green-building stakeholders for product evaluation, pilots, and strategic deployment.Product performance should be evaluated based on the specific substrate, coating system, application method, loading ratio, surface preparation, and intended use. ProtectoTherm encourages responsible review, testing, and professional evaluation for all project-specific applications.About ProtectoThermProtectoTherm is a Los Angeles-based company developing patent-pending fire-retardant additive technology for paint and coating-related applications. The company is focused on tested fire performance, environmental responsibility, and practical deployment across construction, roofing, property protection, retail, and green-building markets. Product demonstration videos and testing information are available at www.protectotherm.com

ProtectoTherm Fire Demonstration — Penny Melt and Flame Test Showing ASTM E84-Tested Fire-Retardant Additive Performance

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