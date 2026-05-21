Rockefellas TV Launches Brad’s Basement With International Artist Brad Henshaw

Brad’s Basement is a new original music and interview show hosted by Brad Henshaw on Rockefellas TV. International singer and performer Brad Henshaw brings live-stage energy and global music experience to Brad’s Basement. Brad Henshaw, host of Brad’s Basement on Rockefellas TV. Brad Henshaw’s career spans international touring, major events, and television-ready music presentation.

New Rockefellas TV show pairs Brad Henshaw’s global music pedigree with artist interviews, including Jim Simpson’s early Black Sabbath stories from Birmingham.

Brad brings real credibility, real stories, and real musical depth. Brad’s Basement is exactly the kind of artist-driven programming Rockefellas TV was built to showcase.” — Alex Garcia, Founder of Rockefellas TV / AMG

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rockefellas TV has launched Brad’s Basement , a new original show hosted by internationally seasoned singer, songwriter, performer, and presenter Brad Henshaw , now available through the Rockefellas TV app and RockefellasTV.com.Built around music, conversation, personality, and authentic artist-driven storytelling, Brad’s Basement adds a strong new voice to the Rockefellas TV lineup while expanding the network’s original programming for audiences in the United States, the United Kingdom, and beyond.Brad Henshaw brings rare credibility to the role. His career spans major stages, television, broadcast media, and global touring across the USA, Europe, South America, and Asia. Over the years, he has performed alongside artists including Whitney Houston, Rod Stewart, Buddy Guy, UB40, Richard Ashcroft, Jamie Cullum, Michael Bolton, Shirley Bassey, Sarah Brightman, and Tony Hadley.Beyond the stage, Henshaw brings natural on-screen presence as a host and interviewer, making him a strong fit for music-driven television and digital programming. His work bridges blues, soul, rock, Americana, and crossover adult contemporary, giving the show broad musical range and depth.Among the show’s early standout interviews is a conversation with Jim Simpson, the original manager of Black Sabbath, who shares early stories from Birmingham and reflects on the city’s foundational role in rock history. The interview adds immediate credibility and local heritage to the series. Simpson also brings added cultural weight as the longtime force behind the Birmingham Jazz & Blues Festival, which he has led in the city for 41 years.The launch of Brad’s Basement comes at a strong moment for Henshaw, whose background includes appearances connected to events such as the MTV World Awards, MTV Europe Music Awards, MOBO Awards, major UK and European festivals, and multiple lead appearances in London’s West End.Rockefellas TV sees Brad’s Basement as part of its larger mission to create original programming rooted in real music culture, real stories, and real artists. The show is designed to spotlight meaningful conversations, respected talent, and the personalities behind the music.“Brad has the kind of voice, presence, and credibility you cannot fake,” said Alex Garcia of Rockefellas TV / AMG. “Brad’s Basement gives us a show with real personality and real musical depth, and it fits perfectly with where Rockefellas TV is headed.”With Brad Henshaw as host and artist interviews already tapping directly into Birmingham’s musical legacy, Brad’s Basement gives Rockefellas TV a compelling new platform for viewers who still care about music, culture, and the stories behind the artists.Watch Brad’s Basement on the Rockefellas TV app and at www.rockefellastv.com About Brad HenshawBrad Henshaw is an internationally established singer, songwriter, performer, and presenter whose career spans global touring, television, major live events, and collaborations with world-class artists. His work bridges soul, rock, blues, Americana, and contemporary crossover styles, with a strong reputation for live performance and broadcast appeal.About Rockefellas TVRockefellas TV is a music and entertainment network featuring original shows, artist interviews, live performances, and rock-focused programming through its app, website, and connected platforms.Media ContactBob VerguraRockefellas TVbobv@amgbillboards.com

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