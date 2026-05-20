Senate Bill 1323 Printer's Number 1717

PENNSYLVANIA, May 20 - No.213), known as the Alternative Energy Portfolio Standards

Act, the principal constituents of which are methane and carbon

dioxide, that has been upgraded for use in place of fossil

natural gas, gasoline or diesel fuel.

"Small-scale energy system." A system with a nameplate

capacity rating that does not exceed two megawatts and that

generates or stores electricity by means of solar panels,

batteries or renewable natural gas devices, or a combination of

those resources. The term includes an energy-efficient heat pump

or clean oil furnace installed at a home or residential

building, a small business as defined in 62 Pa.C.S. § 2102

(relating to definitions), a charitable organization as defined

in section 3 of the act of December 19, 1990 (P.L.1200, No.202),

known as the Solicitation of Funds for Charitable Purposes Act,

an educational institution, a religious institution, a municipal

building or a State government building.

"Universal service and energy conservation." As defined in

66 Pa.C.S. § 2803 for electric service and 66 Pa.C.S. § 2202

(relating to definitions) for natural gas service.

"Useful life." For purposes of cost allocation and recovery

under this act, the depreciable life used in commission-approved

cost recovery or a period determined by the commission.

Section 3. Duties of commission.

(a) Temporary regulations.--

(1) To facilitate the prompt implementation of this act,

the commission shall promulgate temporary regulations no

later than 90 days after the effective date of this

subsection. The commission shall transmit notice of the

promulgation of the temporary regulations to the Legislative

Reference Bureau for publication in the next available issue

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