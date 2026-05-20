Senate Bill 1323 Printer's Number 1717
PENNSYLVANIA, May 20 - No.213), known as the Alternative Energy Portfolio Standards
Act, the principal constituents of which are methane and carbon
dioxide, that has been upgraded for use in place of fossil
natural gas, gasoline or diesel fuel.
"Small-scale energy system." A system with a nameplate
capacity rating that does not exceed two megawatts and that
generates or stores electricity by means of solar panels,
batteries or renewable natural gas devices, or a combination of
those resources. The term includes an energy-efficient heat pump
or clean oil furnace installed at a home or residential
building, a small business as defined in 62 Pa.C.S. § 2102
(relating to definitions), a charitable organization as defined
in section 3 of the act of December 19, 1990 (P.L.1200, No.202),
known as the Solicitation of Funds for Charitable Purposes Act,
an educational institution, a religious institution, a municipal
building or a State government building.
"Universal service and energy conservation." As defined in
66 Pa.C.S. § 2803 for electric service and 66 Pa.C.S. § 2202
(relating to definitions) for natural gas service.
"Useful life." For purposes of cost allocation and recovery
under this act, the depreciable life used in commission-approved
cost recovery or a period determined by the commission.
Section 3. Duties of commission.
(a) Temporary regulations.--
(1) To facilitate the prompt implementation of this act,
the commission shall promulgate temporary regulations no
later than 90 days after the effective date of this
subsection. The commission shall transmit notice of the
promulgation of the temporary regulations to the Legislative
Reference Bureau for publication in the next available issue
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