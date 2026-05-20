Senate Bill 1330 Printer's Number 1719

PENNSYLVANIA, May 20 - PRINTER'S NO. 1719

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1330

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY KEEFER, MAY 20, 2026

REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,

MAY 20, 2026

AN ACT

Amending the act of December 16, 1986 (P.L.1646, No.188),

entitled "An act providing for the licensing of chiropractors

and the regulation of the practice of chiropractic;

establishing the State Board of Chiropractic in the

Department of State and providing for its powers and duties;

providing for the supervision of colleges of chiropractic,

for the examination of applicants, for enforcement and for

disciplinary actions; providing penalties; and making

repeals," in preliminary provisions, providing for findings

and declarations and for applicability and construction and

further providing for definitions; in State Board of

Chiropractic, further providing for powers and duties and

providing for certification to perform dry needling, for

certification to practice animal chiropractic, for concussion

management and for student athletes; in licensure and

regulation, further providing for applications for license,

repealing provisions relating to examination and to failure

of examination, further providing for reciprocity, for

limited license, for refusal, suspension or revocation of

license, repealing provisions relating to continuing

chiropractic education, providing for continuing chiropractic

education requirements, for format and limits for continuing

chiropractic education, for course content and approval, for

calculation of continuing chiropractic education credits, for

sponsor approval and program administration, for renewal

certification, reporting and audits, for exemptions and

carryover and for extensions, waivers and enforcement,

further providing for professional liability insurance, for

license required, for Doctor of Chiropractic and abbreviation

and for relationship with other branches of the healing arts

and providing for opinions and testimony; in penalty

provisions, further providing for practice of chiropractic

without license prohibited and for violation of other

provisions; and, in miscellaneous provisions, further

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