Senate Bill 1330 Printer's Number 1719
PENNSYLVANIA, May 20 - PRINTER'S NO. 1719
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1330
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY KEEFER, MAY 20, 2026
REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,
MAY 20, 2026
AN ACT
Amending the act of December 16, 1986 (P.L.1646, No.188),
entitled "An act providing for the licensing of chiropractors
and the regulation of the practice of chiropractic;
establishing the State Board of Chiropractic in the
Department of State and providing for its powers and duties;
providing for the supervision of colleges of chiropractic,
for the examination of applicants, for enforcement and for
disciplinary actions; providing penalties; and making
repeals," in preliminary provisions, providing for findings
and declarations and for applicability and construction and
further providing for definitions; in State Board of
Chiropractic, further providing for powers and duties and
providing for certification to perform dry needling, for
certification to practice animal chiropractic, for concussion
management and for student athletes; in licensure and
regulation, further providing for applications for license,
repealing provisions relating to examination and to failure
of examination, further providing for reciprocity, for
limited license, for refusal, suspension or revocation of
license, repealing provisions relating to continuing
chiropractic education, providing for continuing chiropractic
education requirements, for format and limits for continuing
chiropractic education, for course content and approval, for
calculation of continuing chiropractic education credits, for
sponsor approval and program administration, for renewal
certification, reporting and audits, for exemptions and
carryover and for extensions, waivers and enforcement,
further providing for professional liability insurance, for
license required, for Doctor of Chiropractic and abbreviation
and for relationship with other branches of the healing arts
and providing for opinions and testimony; in penalty
provisions, further providing for practice of chiropractic
without license prohibited and for violation of other
provisions; and, in miscellaneous provisions, further
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