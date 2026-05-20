Senate Bill 1331 Printer's Number 1721
PENNSYLVANIA, May 20 - (2) The person was the subject of abuse no earlier than
the previous 120 days and the abuse is verified through one
of the following methods:
(i) A statement by an employee, agent or volunteer
of a victim service provider, attorney, medical
professional or mental health professional from whom the
victim has sought assistance relating to the abuse,
including the use of a standardized form under subsection
(e).
(ii) A statement verifying the abuse. A person who
provides materially false information in the statement
under this subparagraph shall be subject to a penalty of
$50 plus the fee charged for the document the person
sought to obtain under this section.
(b) Waiver by Department of Transportation.--Upon
application of a person who qualifies under subsection (a), the
Department of Transportation shall waive the fee for a duplicate
or corrected certificate of title, photo identification card,
noncommercial driver's license, commercial driver's license,
camera card, learner's permit or registration card. A qualifying
person with dependents shall also receive a waiver of fee under
this section for a duplicate or corrected document for the
person's dependents.
(c) Waiver by Department of Health.--Upon application of a
person who qualifies under subsection (a), the Department of
Health shall waive the fee for a certified copy of birth record.
A qualifying person with dependents shall also receive a waiver
of fee under this section for a duplicate or corrected document
for the person's dependents.
(d) Implementation by agencies.--No later than 90 days after
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