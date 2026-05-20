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Senate Bill 1331 Printer's Number 1721

PENNSYLVANIA, May 20 - (2) The person was the subject of abuse no earlier than

the previous 120 days and the abuse is verified through one

of the following methods:

(i) A statement by an employee, agent or volunteer

of a victim service provider, attorney, medical

professional or mental health professional from whom the

victim has sought assistance relating to the abuse,

including the use of a standardized form under subsection

(e).

(ii) A statement verifying the abuse. A person who

provides materially false information in the statement

under this subparagraph shall be subject to a penalty of

$50 plus the fee charged for the document the person

sought to obtain under this section.

(b) Waiver by Department of Transportation.--Upon

application of a person who qualifies under subsection (a), the

Department of Transportation shall waive the fee for a duplicate

or corrected certificate of title, photo identification card,

noncommercial driver's license, commercial driver's license,

camera card, learner's permit or registration card. A qualifying

person with dependents shall also receive a waiver of fee under

this section for a duplicate or corrected document for the

person's dependents.

(c) Waiver by Department of Health.--Upon application of a

person who qualifies under subsection (a), the Department of

Health shall waive the fee for a certified copy of birth record.

A qualifying person with dependents shall also receive a waiver

of fee under this section for a duplicate or corrected document

for the person's dependents.

(d) Implementation by agencies.--No later than 90 days after

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Senate Bill 1331 Printer's Number 1721

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