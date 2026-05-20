Senate Resolution 319 Printer's Number 1722
PENNSYLVANIA, May 20 - family began to lease plots of land along the creeks as summer
cottage sites, with some of these cottages still existing on the
property today; and
WHEREAS, In 1926, the Knoebel family's entrepreneurial vision
included adding a restaurant, a steam-powered carousel and
transforming the old creek-fed swimming hole into a concrete
filtered swimming pool named "The Crystal Pool"; and
WHEREAS, The Crystal Pool became the focal point of the park
with over 50 attractions, rides and games added for visitors to
enjoy; and
WHEREAS, Knoebels thrived over the years, spanning 150 acres
and featuring 64 attractions that include roller coasters, water
rides and classic amusements that create memories for visitors
of all ages; and
WHEREAS, In those thriving years, the amusement park endured
many challenges with Mother Nature; and
WHEREAS, Due to the amusement park's proximity to water
sources, Knoebels has suffered substantial damage to property
from major flooding in 1972, 1975, 1996, 2004, 2006 and 2011;
and
WHEREAS, Despite Mother Nature's best attempts at
destruction, Knoebels continues to reopen year after year, with
the help from dedicated staff and loyal community support; and
WHEREAS, Knoebels is more than just a free admission, free
parking and free entertainment amusement park, Knoebels is a
shining example of what Pennsylvania is known for; therefore be
it
RESOLVED, That the Senate designate July 4, 2026, as
"Knoebels Amusement Resort Day" in Pennsylvania and celebrate a
century of pure Pennsylvania amusement, entertainment,
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