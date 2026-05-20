Senate Resolution 319 Printer's Number 1722

PENNSYLVANIA, May 20 - family began to lease plots of land along the creeks as summer

cottage sites, with some of these cottages still existing on the

property today; and

WHEREAS, In 1926, the Knoebel family's entrepreneurial vision

included adding a restaurant, a steam-powered carousel and

transforming the old creek-fed swimming hole into a concrete

filtered swimming pool named "The Crystal Pool"; and

WHEREAS, The Crystal Pool became the focal point of the park

with over 50 attractions, rides and games added for visitors to

enjoy; and

WHEREAS, Knoebels thrived over the years, spanning 150 acres

and featuring 64 attractions that include roller coasters, water

rides and classic amusements that create memories for visitors

of all ages; and

WHEREAS, In those thriving years, the amusement park endured

many challenges with Mother Nature; and

WHEREAS, Due to the amusement park's proximity to water

sources, Knoebels has suffered substantial damage to property

from major flooding in 1972, 1975, 1996, 2004, 2006 and 2011;

and

WHEREAS, Despite Mother Nature's best attempts at

destruction, Knoebels continues to reopen year after year, with

the help from dedicated staff and loyal community support; and

WHEREAS, Knoebels is more than just a free admission, free

parking and free entertainment amusement park, Knoebels is a

shining example of what Pennsylvania is known for; therefore be

it

RESOLVED, That the Senate designate July 4, 2026, as

"Knoebels Amusement Resort Day" in Pennsylvania and celebrate a

century of pure Pennsylvania amusement, entertainment,

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