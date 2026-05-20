Senate Bill 1328 Printer's Number 1720
PENNSYLVANIA, May 20 - (3) In sudden cardiac arrest, survival is measured in
seconds, and the chance of survival decreases by about 10%
for every minute that passes without defibrillation.
(4) AEDs are simple, portable devices designed so that
anyone can use them with minimal training, and they can mean
the difference between life and death.
(5) The risk of death from sudden cardiac arrest is
elevated in rural communities, where the nearest hospital or
emergency medical services station may be 20 to 40 minutes
away.
(6) Pennsylvania law already mandates AEDs in schools,
hotels, health clubs and coal mines, yet there is currently
no requirement that electric utilities or their contractors
provide AEDs at worksites where linework and electrical work
are performed.
(7) This lack of a requirement leaves a critical gap in
protection for workers whose jobs are both inherently
hazardous and essential to public safety and the reliability
of the electric grid.
(8) AEDs are inexpensive, easy to use and require
minimal training, and for large utilities, the cost of
purchasing and maintaining AEDs and providing basic training
is small when compared to the human and financial cost of a
preventable death and the loss of a skilled, experienced
lineworker.
(9) Experienced lineworkers are essential to maintaining
and restoring our electric grid.
(10) Pennsylvania already protects students, health club
members, hotel guests and miners with AED mandates, and the
lineworkers who power our homes, businesses and hospitals
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