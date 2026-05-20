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Senate Resolution 320 Printer's Number 1723

PENNSYLVANIA, May 20 - PRINTER'S NO. 1723

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

320

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY VOGEL, LANGERHOLC, BARTOLOTTA, BROOKS, J. WARD,

SANTARSIERO, CAPPELLETTI, MALONE, MARTIN, YAW, PHILLIPS-HILL,

STREET, COMITTA, HUTCHINSON, MASTRIANO, BAKER, BROWN AND

SCHWANK, MAY 20, 2026

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MAY 20, 2026

A RESOLUTION

Designating the month of June 2026 as "Dairy Month" in

Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, The dairy industry is a vital sector of

Pennsylvania's agricultural industry; and

WHEREAS, Dairy farmers are established contributors to our

communities; and

WHEREAS, Dairy farming is an integral part of Pennsylvania's

agriculture and overall economy, generating $11.8 billion of

economic activity annually; and

WHEREAS, Pennsylvania ranks second in the nation in terms of

the number of dairy farms; and

WHEREAS, Pennsylvania ranks eighth nationally in milk

production, and this Commonwealth's 465,000 cows produce nearly

10 billion pounds of milk annually; and

WHEREAS, The dairy industry supports more than 47,000 jobs

across this Commonwealth; and

WHEREAS, Ninety-nine percent of the dairy farms in this

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Senate Resolution 320 Printer's Number 1723

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