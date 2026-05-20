Senate Resolution 320 Printer's Number 1723
PENNSYLVANIA, May 20 - PRINTER'S NO. 1723
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
320
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY VOGEL, LANGERHOLC, BARTOLOTTA, BROOKS, J. WARD,
SANTARSIERO, CAPPELLETTI, MALONE, MARTIN, YAW, PHILLIPS-HILL,
STREET, COMITTA, HUTCHINSON, MASTRIANO, BAKER, BROWN AND
SCHWANK, MAY 20, 2026
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MAY 20, 2026
A RESOLUTION
Designating the month of June 2026 as "Dairy Month" in
Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, The dairy industry is a vital sector of
Pennsylvania's agricultural industry; and
WHEREAS, Dairy farmers are established contributors to our
communities; and
WHEREAS, Dairy farming is an integral part of Pennsylvania's
agriculture and overall economy, generating $11.8 billion of
economic activity annually; and
WHEREAS, Pennsylvania ranks second in the nation in terms of
the number of dairy farms; and
WHEREAS, Pennsylvania ranks eighth nationally in milk
production, and this Commonwealth's 465,000 cows produce nearly
10 billion pounds of milk annually; and
WHEREAS, The dairy industry supports more than 47,000 jobs
across this Commonwealth; and
WHEREAS, Ninety-nine percent of the dairy farms in this
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