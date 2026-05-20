Senate Bill 1009 Printer's Number 1726

PENNSYLVANIA, May 20 - (2) Automobile insurance with a limit of at least

$1,000,000 for each occurrence and $1,000,000 in the

aggregate.

(3) If the commercial shared low-speed electric scooter

enterprise employs an individual, workers' compensation

coverage in an amount not less than required by Federal or

State law.

§ 3535. Safety issues.

If a program includes the use of a highway owned by or under

the jurisdiction of the department, the department may

permanently or temporarily restrict access to a segment of the

highway under the program if the department identifies a pattern

of safety issues that cannot be reasonably corrected. The

department shall establish a process to:

(1) Examine the safety issue, including evaluation of

accidents and damage to property on the highway.

(2) Communicate the safety issue to, and consult with,

the authorized municipality and commercial shared low-speed

electric scooter enterprise before restricting access.

§ 3536. Labor peace agreements.

(a) Agreement required.--To ensure uninterrupted service and

minimize labor disputes, an operator or service provider of

shared low-speed electric scooters shall present a fully

executed labor peace agreement with a labor organization

representing the operator's or service provider's employees as

part of the operator's or service provider's license application

or within 90 days after being informed of the representation if

the employees were not previously represented by the labor

organization.

(b) Availability.--A labor peace agreement shall be made

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