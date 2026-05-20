Senate Bill 1009 Printer's Number 1726
PENNSYLVANIA, May 20 - (2) Automobile insurance with a limit of at least
$1,000,000 for each occurrence and $1,000,000 in the
aggregate.
(3) If the commercial shared low-speed electric scooter
enterprise employs an individual, workers' compensation
coverage in an amount not less than required by Federal or
State law.
§ 3535. Safety issues.
If a program includes the use of a highway owned by or under
the jurisdiction of the department, the department may
permanently or temporarily restrict access to a segment of the
highway under the program if the department identifies a pattern
of safety issues that cannot be reasonably corrected. The
department shall establish a process to:
(1) Examine the safety issue, including evaluation of
accidents and damage to property on the highway.
(2) Communicate the safety issue to, and consult with,
the authorized municipality and commercial shared low-speed
electric scooter enterprise before restricting access.
§ 3536. Labor peace agreements.
(a) Agreement required.--To ensure uninterrupted service and
minimize labor disputes, an operator or service provider of
shared low-speed electric scooters shall present a fully
executed labor peace agreement with a labor organization
representing the operator's or service provider's employees as
part of the operator's or service provider's license application
or within 90 days after being informed of the representation if
the employees were not previously represented by the labor
organization.
(b) Availability.--A labor peace agreement shall be made
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