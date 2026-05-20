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Senate Resolution 322 Printer's Number 1727

PENNSYLVANIA, May 20 - PRINTER'S NO. 1727

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

322

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY MALONE, PICOZZI, KEARNEY, FONTANA, SCHWANK AND

CAPPELLETTI, MAY 20, 2026

REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, MAY 20, 2026

A RESOLUTION

Directing the Joint State Government Commission to conduct a

study and issue a report with recommendations for an updated

statutory and regulatory framework for electric bicycles.

WHEREAS, Pedalcycles with electric assist, known as electric

bicycles or e-bikes, are bicycles that utilize an electric motor

system for propulsion; and

WHEREAS, Electric bicycles are a sustainable form of

transportation and emit low levels of carbon dioxide when

compared to other modes of transportation; and

WHEREAS, Sales of electric bicycles have nearly quadrupled in

this decade; and

WHEREAS, Newer models of electric bicycles are exhibiting

greater power, longer range and greater potential for various

uses; and

WHEREAS, Newer models of electric bicycles include electric

bicycles designed for urban use, mountain and trail use,

electric bicycles designed to carry heavy cargo and foldable

electric bicycles that can be easily transported on modes of

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Senate Resolution 322 Printer's Number 1727

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