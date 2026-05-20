Senate Resolution 322 Printer's Number 1727

PENNSYLVANIA, May 20 - PRINTER'S NO. 1727 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE RESOLUTION No. 322 Session of 2026 INTRODUCED BY MALONE, PICOZZI, KEARNEY, FONTANA, SCHWANK AND CAPPELLETTI, MAY 20, 2026 REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, MAY 20, 2026 A RESOLUTION Directing the Joint State Government Commission to conduct a study and issue a report with recommendations for an updated statutory and regulatory framework for electric bicycles. WHEREAS, Pedalcycles with electric assist, known as electric bicycles or e-bikes, are bicycles that utilize an electric motor system for propulsion; and WHEREAS, Electric bicycles are a sustainable form of transportation and emit low levels of carbon dioxide when compared to other modes of transportation; and WHEREAS, Sales of electric bicycles have nearly quadrupled in this decade; and WHEREAS, Newer models of electric bicycles are exhibiting greater power, longer range and greater potential for various uses; and WHEREAS, Newer models of electric bicycles include electric bicycles designed for urban use, mountain and trail use, electric bicycles designed to carry heavy cargo and foldable electric bicycles that can be easily transported on modes of 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18

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