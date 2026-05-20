Senate Resolution 322 Printer's Number 1727
PENNSYLVANIA, May 20 - PRINTER'S NO. 1727
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
322
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY MALONE, PICOZZI, KEARNEY, FONTANA, SCHWANK AND
CAPPELLETTI, MAY 20, 2026
REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, MAY 20, 2026
A RESOLUTION
Directing the Joint State Government Commission to conduct a
study and issue a report with recommendations for an updated
statutory and regulatory framework for electric bicycles.
WHEREAS, Pedalcycles with electric assist, known as electric
bicycles or e-bikes, are bicycles that utilize an electric motor
system for propulsion; and
WHEREAS, Electric bicycles are a sustainable form of
transportation and emit low levels of carbon dioxide when
compared to other modes of transportation; and
WHEREAS, Sales of electric bicycles have nearly quadrupled in
this decade; and
WHEREAS, Newer models of electric bicycles are exhibiting
greater power, longer range and greater potential for various
uses; and
WHEREAS, Newer models of electric bicycles include electric
bicycles designed for urban use, mountain and trail use,
electric bicycles designed to carry heavy cargo and foldable
electric bicycles that can be easily transported on modes of
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.