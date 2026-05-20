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Senate Bill 1335 Printer's Number 1728

PENNSYLVANIA, May 20 - PRINTER'S NO. 1728

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1335

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY ROBINSON, BARTOLOTTA, PENNYCUICK, FONTANA, COSTA,

J. WARD, MILLER, STEFANO, FARRY AND PISCIOTTANO, MAY 20, 2026

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, MAY 20, 2026

AN ACT

Amending the act of November 22, 1978 (P.L.1166, No.274),

entitled "An act establishing the Pennsylvania Commission on

Crime and Delinquency, providing for its powers and duties

establishing several advisory committees within the

commission and providing for their powers and duties,"

providing for Investigation and Prosecution of Internet

Crimes Against Children Program.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of November 22, 1978 (P.L.1166, No.274),

referred to as the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and

Delinquency Law, is amended by adding a section to read:

Section 7.3. Investigation and Prosecution of Internet Crimes

Against Children Program.

(a) Establishment.--The Investigation and Prosecution of

Internet Crimes Against Children Program is established within

the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.

(b) Use.--Money available to the Pennsylvania Commission on

Crime and Delinquency for the Investigation and Prosecution of

Internet Crimes Against Children Program shall be used to

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Senate Bill 1335 Printer's Number 1728

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