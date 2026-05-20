Senate Bill 1335 Printer's Number 1728
PENNSYLVANIA, May 20 - PRINTER'S NO. 1728
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1335
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY ROBINSON, BARTOLOTTA, PENNYCUICK, FONTANA, COSTA,
J. WARD, MILLER, STEFANO, FARRY AND PISCIOTTANO, MAY 20, 2026
REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, MAY 20, 2026
AN ACT
Amending the act of November 22, 1978 (P.L.1166, No.274),
entitled "An act establishing the Pennsylvania Commission on
Crime and Delinquency, providing for its powers and duties
establishing several advisory committees within the
commission and providing for their powers and duties,"
providing for Investigation and Prosecution of Internet
Crimes Against Children Program.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of November 22, 1978 (P.L.1166, No.274),
referred to as the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and
Delinquency Law, is amended by adding a section to read:
Section 7.3. Investigation and Prosecution of Internet Crimes
Against Children Program.
(a) Establishment.--The Investigation and Prosecution of
Internet Crimes Against Children Program is established within
the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.
(b) Use.--Money available to the Pennsylvania Commission on
Crime and Delinquency for the Investigation and Prosecution of
Internet Crimes Against Children Program shall be used to
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