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Senate Resolution 323 Printer's Number 1729

PENNSYLVANIA, May 20 - the All-American distinction; and

WHEREAS, Nebraska University wrestler Jacob Van Dee of Union

City placed seventh in the 133-pound division, earning the All-

American distinction; and

WHEREAS, Lehigh University wrestler Luke Stanich placed third

in the 141-pound division, earning the All-American distinction;

and

WHEREAS, University of Pennsylvania wrestler C.J. Composto

placed seventh in the 141-pound division, earning the All-

American distinction; and

WHEREAS, Lehigh University wrestler Wyatt Henson of

Waynesburg placed eighth in the 141-pound division, earning the

All-American distinction; and

WHEREAS, University of Michigan wrestler Lachlan McNeil of

Wyoming Seminary College Preparatory School placed third in the

149-pound division, earning the All-American distinction; and

WHEREAS, Virginia Tech University wrestler Collin Gaj of

Quakertown placed fifth in the 149-pound division, earning the

All-American distinction; and

WHEREAS, University of Pennsylvania wrestler Cross Wasilewski

placed seventh in the 149-pound division, earning the All-

American distinction; and

WHEREAS, West Virginia University wrestler Ty Watters of

Imperial placed sixth in the 157-pound division, earning the

All-American distinction; and

WHEREAS, Cornell University wrestler Meyer Shapiro of Wyoming

Seminary College Preparatory School placed eighth in the 157-

pound division, earning the All-American distinction; and

WHEREAS, The inaugural NCAA Women's Wrestling Championship

was held in Coralville, Iowa, just over a year after women's

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Senate Resolution 323 Printer's Number 1729

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