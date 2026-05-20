Senate Resolution 323 Printer's Number 1729
PENNSYLVANIA, May 20 - the All-American distinction; and
WHEREAS, Nebraska University wrestler Jacob Van Dee of Union
City placed seventh in the 133-pound division, earning the All-
American distinction; and
WHEREAS, Lehigh University wrestler Luke Stanich placed third
in the 141-pound division, earning the All-American distinction;
and
WHEREAS, University of Pennsylvania wrestler C.J. Composto
placed seventh in the 141-pound division, earning the All-
American distinction; and
WHEREAS, Lehigh University wrestler Wyatt Henson of
Waynesburg placed eighth in the 141-pound division, earning the
All-American distinction; and
WHEREAS, University of Michigan wrestler Lachlan McNeil of
Wyoming Seminary College Preparatory School placed third in the
149-pound division, earning the All-American distinction; and
WHEREAS, Virginia Tech University wrestler Collin Gaj of
Quakertown placed fifth in the 149-pound division, earning the
All-American distinction; and
WHEREAS, University of Pennsylvania wrestler Cross Wasilewski
placed seventh in the 149-pound division, earning the All-
American distinction; and
WHEREAS, West Virginia University wrestler Ty Watters of
Imperial placed sixth in the 157-pound division, earning the
All-American distinction; and
WHEREAS, Cornell University wrestler Meyer Shapiro of Wyoming
Seminary College Preparatory School placed eighth in the 157-
pound division, earning the All-American distinction; and
WHEREAS, The inaugural NCAA Women's Wrestling Championship
was held in Coralville, Iowa, just over a year after women's
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