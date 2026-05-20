Senate Bill 1338 Printer's Number 1730

PENNSYLVANIA, May 20 - PRINTER'S NO. 1730

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1338

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY CULVER, KANE, KEARNEY, COMITTA, J. WARD AND VOGEL,

MAY 20, 2026

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, MAY 20, 2026

AN ACT

Amending Title 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) of the

Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in governance of the

system, further providing for fee increases and automation

fee.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1725.4(b) of Title 42 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:

§ 1725.4. Fee increases and automation fee.

* * *

(b) Automation fee for clerk of courts office.--

(1) In addition to any other fee authorized by law, an

automation fee of not more than [$5] $10 may be charged and

collected by the clerk of courts of counties of the second

class A and the third through eighth class, including home

rule counties of the same class, for the initiation of any

action or legal proceeding. The automation fee shall be

deposited into a special clerk of courts automation fund

established in each county. Moneys in the special fund shall

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