Senate Bill 1338 Printer's Number 1730
PENNSYLVANIA, May 20 - PRINTER'S NO. 1730
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1338
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY CULVER, KANE, KEARNEY, COMITTA, J. WARD AND VOGEL,
MAY 20, 2026
REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, MAY 20, 2026
AN ACT
Amending Title 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) of the
Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in governance of the
system, further providing for fee increases and automation
fee.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 1725.4(b) of Title 42 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:
§ 1725.4. Fee increases and automation fee.
* * *
(b) Automation fee for clerk of courts office.--
(1) In addition to any other fee authorized by law, an
automation fee of not more than [$5] $10 may be charged and
collected by the clerk of courts of counties of the second
class A and the third through eighth class, including home
rule counties of the same class, for the initiation of any
action or legal proceeding. The automation fee shall be
deposited into a special clerk of courts automation fund
established in each county. Moneys in the special fund shall
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