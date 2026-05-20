Senate Bill 1339 Printer's Number 1731

PENNSYLVANIA, May 20 - PRINTER'S NO. 1731

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1339

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY CULVER, KANE, KEARNEY, COMITTA, J. WARD AND VOGEL,

MAY 20, 2026

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, MAY 20, 2026

AN ACT

Amending the act of November 26, 1982 (P.L.744, No.203),

entitled "An act to ascertain and appoint the fees to be

received by the prothonotary of the court of common pleas of

the Commonwealth in home rule counties or counties of the

second class A and the third to eighth class; to provide the

time of paying the same and to repeal certain acts," further

providing for automation fee for prothonotary's office.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1.2 of the act of November 26, 1982

(P.L.744, No.203), referred to as the Prothonotary Fee Law, is

amended to read:

Section 1.2. Automation fee for prothonotary's office.

(a) In addition to any other fee authorized by law, an

automation fee of not more than [$5] $10 may be charged and

collected by the prothonotary of counties of the second class A

and the third through eighth class, including home rule counties

of the same class, for the initiation of any action or legal

proceeding. The automation fee shall be deposited into a special

prothonotary automation fund established in each county. Moneys

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