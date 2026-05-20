Senate Bill 1339 Printer's Number 1731
PENNSYLVANIA, May 20 - PRINTER'S NO. 1731
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1339
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY CULVER, KANE, KEARNEY, COMITTA, J. WARD AND VOGEL,
MAY 20, 2026
REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, MAY 20, 2026
AN ACT
Amending the act of November 26, 1982 (P.L.744, No.203),
entitled "An act to ascertain and appoint the fees to be
received by the prothonotary of the court of common pleas of
the Commonwealth in home rule counties or counties of the
second class A and the third to eighth class; to provide the
time of paying the same and to repeal certain acts," further
providing for automation fee for prothonotary's office.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 1.2 of the act of November 26, 1982
(P.L.744, No.203), referred to as the Prothonotary Fee Law, is
amended to read:
Section 1.2. Automation fee for prothonotary's office.
(a) In addition to any other fee authorized by law, an
automation fee of not more than [$5] $10 may be charged and
collected by the prothonotary of counties of the second class A
and the third through eighth class, including home rule counties
of the same class, for the initiation of any action or legal
proceeding. The automation fee shall be deposited into a special
prothonotary automation fund established in each county. Moneys
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.