Senate Bill 1340 Printer's Number 1732

PENNSYLVANIA, May 20 - PRINTER'S NO. 1732

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1340

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, DUSH, PENNYCUICK, ROBINSON, ROTHMAN AND

YAW, MAY 20, 2026

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, MAY 20, 2026

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in duties and powers of boards of

school directors, further providing for publication of rules,

regulations and policies; and, in pupils and attendance,

further providing for home education program.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 510.2(1)(xiii) of the act of March 10,

1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949,

is amended to read:

Section 510.2. Publication of Rules, Regulations and

Policies.--The board of school directors of a school district

shall post on its publicly accessible Internet website the

following rules, regulations and policies to the extent that

they are required to be adopted by the school district under

Federal or State law:

(1) The following relating to students:

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