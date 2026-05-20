Senate Bill 1340 Printer's Number 1732
PENNSYLVANIA, May 20 - PRINTER'S NO. 1732
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1340
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, DUSH, PENNYCUICK, ROBINSON, ROTHMAN AND
YAW, MAY 20, 2026
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, MAY 20, 2026
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in duties and powers of boards of
school directors, further providing for publication of rules,
regulations and policies; and, in pupils and attendance,
further providing for home education program.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 510.2(1)(xiii) of the act of March 10,
1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949,
is amended to read:
Section 510.2. Publication of Rules, Regulations and
Policies.--The board of school directors of a school district
shall post on its publicly accessible Internet website the
following rules, regulations and policies to the extent that
they are required to be adopted by the school district under
Federal or State law:
(1) The following relating to students:
* * *
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.