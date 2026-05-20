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Senate Resolution 324 Printer's Number 1733

PENNSYLVANIA, May 20 - PRINTER'S NO. 1733

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

324

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY SANTARSIERO, STREET, HAYWOOD, PHILLIPS-HILL,

PISCIOTTANO, VOGEL, CAPPELLETTI, HUGHES, COSTA AND BROWN,

MAY 20, 2026

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MAY 20, 2026

A RESOLUTION

Designating the month of June 2026 as "Scoliosis Awareness

Month" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Scoliosis is a musculoskeletal disorder

characterized by an abnormal curvature of the spine and affects

individuals of all ages; and

WHEREAS, Scoliosis may progress during periods of rapid

growth, particularly in adolescents, and early detection is

critical to preventing severe deformity and improving health

outcomes; and

WHEREAS, If left untreated, scoliosis may lead to chronic

pain, reduced lung function, physical limitations and diminished

quality of life; and

WHEREAS, Early screening, diagnosis and appropriate treatment

may significantly reduce the physical and emotional effects of

scoliosis; and

WHEREAS, Increased public awareness and education relating to

scoliosis may help ensure early detection and access to proper

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Senate Resolution 324 Printer's Number 1733

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