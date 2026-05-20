Senate Resolution 324 Printer's Number 1733

PENNSYLVANIA, May 20 - PRINTER'S NO. 1733 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE RESOLUTION No. 324 Session of 2026 INTRODUCED BY SANTARSIERO, STREET, HAYWOOD, PHILLIPS-HILL, PISCIOTTANO, VOGEL, CAPPELLETTI, HUGHES, COSTA AND BROWN, MAY 20, 2026 REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MAY 20, 2026 A RESOLUTION Designating the month of June 2026 as "Scoliosis Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania. WHEREAS, Scoliosis is a musculoskeletal disorder characterized by an abnormal curvature of the spine and affects individuals of all ages; and WHEREAS, Scoliosis may progress during periods of rapid growth, particularly in adolescents, and early detection is critical to preventing severe deformity and improving health outcomes; and WHEREAS, If left untreated, scoliosis may lead to chronic pain, reduced lung function, physical limitations and diminished quality of life; and WHEREAS, Early screening, diagnosis and appropriate treatment may significantly reduce the physical and emotional effects of scoliosis; and WHEREAS, Increased public awareness and education relating to scoliosis may help ensure early detection and access to proper 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17

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