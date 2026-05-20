Senate Resolution 324 Printer's Number 1733
PENNSYLVANIA, May 20 - PRINTER'S NO. 1733
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
324
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY SANTARSIERO, STREET, HAYWOOD, PHILLIPS-HILL,
PISCIOTTANO, VOGEL, CAPPELLETTI, HUGHES, COSTA AND BROWN,
MAY 20, 2026
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MAY 20, 2026
A RESOLUTION
Designating the month of June 2026 as "Scoliosis Awareness
Month" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Scoliosis is a musculoskeletal disorder
characterized by an abnormal curvature of the spine and affects
individuals of all ages; and
WHEREAS, Scoliosis may progress during periods of rapid
growth, particularly in adolescents, and early detection is
critical to preventing severe deformity and improving health
outcomes; and
WHEREAS, If left untreated, scoliosis may lead to chronic
pain, reduced lung function, physical limitations and diminished
quality of life; and
WHEREAS, Early screening, diagnosis and appropriate treatment
may significantly reduce the physical and emotional effects of
scoliosis; and
WHEREAS, Increased public awareness and education relating to
scoliosis may help ensure early detection and access to proper
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