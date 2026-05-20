Senate Bill 1341 Printer's Number 1734
PENNSYLVANIA, May 20 - context clearly indicates otherwise:
"Community-engaged school." A school that is designated by
the secretary to participate in the program and is engaged in
developing and implementing a community engagement plan to
provide engaged student support services.
"Community partner." A community group, parent organization,
early childhood learning program, business organization, dental
care provider, health care provider, mental health provider,
civic organization, local governmental agency, school employee
organization, institution of higher education or other
organization that is able to provide engaged student support
services to students in a school setting.
"Coordinator." An individual who works full time within a
community-engaged school, in consultation with school leaders
and staff, to promote and coordinate the provision of engaged
student support services.
"Department." The Department of Education of the
Commonwealth.
"Engaged student support services." Supplemental services
provided by school personnel or community partners, or both, to
students in a school setting that remove academic and
nonacademic barriers to success but do not supplant services
provided under the terms of a collective bargaining agreement
entered into in accordance with the act of July 23, 1970
(P.L.563, No.195), known as the Public Employe Relations Act.
The term includes the following services:
(1) Academic assistance.
(2) Behavior interventions.
(3) Community and service learning.
(4) Family engagement.
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