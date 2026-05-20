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Senate Bill 1341 Printer's Number 1734

PENNSYLVANIA, May 20 - context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Community-engaged school." A school that is designated by

the secretary to participate in the program and is engaged in

developing and implementing a community engagement plan to

provide engaged student support services.

"Community partner." A community group, parent organization,

early childhood learning program, business organization, dental

care provider, health care provider, mental health provider,

civic organization, local governmental agency, school employee

organization, institution of higher education or other

organization that is able to provide engaged student support

services to students in a school setting.

"Coordinator." An individual who works full time within a

community-engaged school, in consultation with school leaders

and staff, to promote and coordinate the provision of engaged

student support services.

"Department." The Department of Education of the

Commonwealth.

"Engaged student support services." Supplemental services

provided by school personnel or community partners, or both, to

students in a school setting that remove academic and

nonacademic barriers to success but do not supplant services

provided under the terms of a collective bargaining agreement

entered into in accordance with the act of July 23, 1970

(P.L.563, No.195), known as the Public Employe Relations Act.

The term includes the following services:

(1) Academic assistance.

(2) Behavior interventions.

(3) Community and service learning.

(4) Family engagement.

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Senate Bill 1341 Printer's Number 1734

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