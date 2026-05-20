Senate Bill 1336 Printer's Number 1735

PENNSYLVANIA, May 20 - may not interfere or attempt to interfere by threats,

intimidation or coercion with the exercise or enjoyment by

any other person of any substantive due process or equal

protection rights, privileges or immunities secured by the

Constitution of the United States or laws of the United

States or any substantive rights, privileges or immunities

secured by the Constitution of Pennsylvania or laws of this

Commonwealth.

(b) Actions by Attorney General or district attorney.--

(1) The Attorney General or any district attorney may

bring a civil action for a violation of subsection (a), which

shall be brought in the name of the Commonwealth and may be

brought on behalf of the injured party.

(2) If the Attorney General or district attorney

prevails in an action brought under this subsection, the

court shall award reasonable attorney fees and costs to the

Attorney General or district attorney. The court may also

award one or more of the following remedies:

(i) Injunctive relief.

(ii) Damages which shall be awarded to the injured

party.

(iii) A civil penalty up to $25,000 for each

violation.

(iv) Other appropriate relief.

(c) Civil action.--A person aggrieved by a violation of

subsection (a) may bring a civil action for damages and

injunctive or other appropriate relief. If a party prevails in

an action under this subsection, the court shall award

reasonable attorney fees and costs.

Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days.

20260SB1336PN1735 - 2 -

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