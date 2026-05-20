Senate Bill 1336 Printer's Number 1735
PENNSYLVANIA, May 20 - may not interfere or attempt to interfere by threats,
intimidation or coercion with the exercise or enjoyment by
any other person of any substantive due process or equal
protection rights, privileges or immunities secured by the
Constitution of the United States or laws of the United
States or any substantive rights, privileges or immunities
secured by the Constitution of Pennsylvania or laws of this
Commonwealth.
(b) Actions by Attorney General or district attorney.--
(1) The Attorney General or any district attorney may
bring a civil action for a violation of subsection (a), which
shall be brought in the name of the Commonwealth and may be
brought on behalf of the injured party.
(2) If the Attorney General or district attorney
prevails in an action brought under this subsection, the
court shall award reasonable attorney fees and costs to the
Attorney General or district attorney. The court may also
award one or more of the following remedies:
(i) Injunctive relief.
(ii) Damages which shall be awarded to the injured
party.
(iii) A civil penalty up to $25,000 for each
violation.
(iv) Other appropriate relief.
(c) Civil action.--A person aggrieved by a violation of
subsection (a) may bring a civil action for damages and
injunctive or other appropriate relief. If a party prevails in
an action under this subsection, the court shall award
reasonable attorney fees and costs.
Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days.
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