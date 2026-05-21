UIPA Backs Motorola Solutions’ Expansion in Salt Lake County

Expanding in Salt Lake City gives us the ability to scale production for technologies that serve some of the most demanding defense and public safety environments in the world.” — Jack Molloy, Motorola Solutions

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the Utah Inland Port Authority announced its approval of a project area incentive to support Motorola Solutions as the company expands advanced manufacturing operations in Salt Lake City’s Northwest Quadrant.

The project, connected to Motorola Solutions’ Silvus Technologies business, is expected to include a $100 million capital investment, a 165,000-square-foot facility and anticipated to generate 200 new jobs. The expansion will help the company scale manufacturing capacity to meet growing demand for mission-critical communication devices used by military and public safety customers.

“Expanding in Salt Lake City gives us the ability to scale production for technologies that serve some of the most demanding defense and public safety environments in the world,” said Jack Molloy, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Motorola Solutions. “The Northwest Quadrant offers the kind of connectivity, workforce access and business-ready environment that supports our long-term growth.”

The UIPA incentive, approved by the UIPA board on May 21, provides an annual assessed property tax differential rebate equivalent to 15% of the differential received by UIPA. The annual rebate is contingent on Motorola Solutions meeting all incentive requirements and the project’s continued operation within the area for its initial lifespan.

Businesses eligible for incentives in UIPA project areas must align with targeted industries identified by local governments and meet capital expenditure thresholds.

“This is exactly the type of project the Northwest Quadrant is positioned to support,” said Abby Osborne, Chair of the UIPA Board and the Chief of Staff for the Utah House of Representatives. “Motorola Solutions is bringing together advanced manufacturing, defense technology and mission-critical communications in a location built for connection. With access to major highways, rail, air cargo and a strong regional workforce, this project reinforces Utah’s role as a place where companies can make, move and scale products that matter.”

On May 14, the Governor’s Office of Economic Development approved a post-performance incentive under the state’s Economic Development Tax Increment Financing program (EDTIF).

“Motorola Solutions' expansion highlights the effectiveness of Utah's coordinated economic development strategy,” stated Jefferson Moss, commissioner of the Utah Governor’s Office of Economic Development. “Our EDTIF incentive allows us to strategically strengthen Utah’s economic foundation by focusing on industries that we believe will be vital for our future. We are confident that the success of Motorola Solutions will contribute to Utah's success, and we are proud to support it.”

Motorola Solutions is a global leader in mission-critical communications, video security, access control and command center technology, providing solutions for public safety and enterprise customers. In 2025, the company acquired Silvus Technologies, significantly enhancing its portfolio in mission-critical mobile ad hoc networks and wireless communication.

“Motorola Solutions’ expansion reflects one of Salt Lake City’s greatest strengths: we are connected in every sense of the word,” said Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall. “With the airport just minutes away, direct access to I-80 and I-15, and a dynamic downtown nearby, companies can grow here—and their teams can experience the restaurants, culture, and outdoor access that make people proud to call Salt Lake City home.”

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