Significant Rail Project to Reduce West Side Crossing Delays in Salt Lake City

Utah Inland Port Authority Board approved $500,000 in funding support to advance a long pending project to dramatically reduce railroad crossing congestion in Salt Lake City’s West Side. By relocating SLGW to a new West Yard and eliminating SLGW switching operations in Poplar Grove, the project will reduce the number and duration of blocked crossings and create more reliable east-west movement through parts of Salt Lake City’s Westside. A $13.65 million federal grant by the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) awarded in 2018 to the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) as program manager for the Northwest Quadrant Freight Mobility Project, anchors this shift of SLGW rail switchi

UIPA board approved $500,000 in funding support to advance a long pending project to dramatically reduce railroad crossing congestion in SLC's West Side.

By reducing rail conflicts, we can help families move more safely and reliably through their neighborhoods while continuing to work with UIPA and industry partners on more responsible growth.” — Erin Mendenhall, SLC Mayor

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the Utah Inland Port Authority Board approved $500,000 in funding support to advance a long pending project to dramatically reduce railroad crossing congestion in Salt Lake City’s West Side. This critical initiative will relocate the heavily used main East Yard of the Patriot Rail Salt Lake Garfield and Western Railway (SLGW) to a new West Interchange south of Salt Lake City Airport.

A $13.65 million federal grant by the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) awarded in 2018 to the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) as program manager for the Northwest Quadrant Freight Mobility Project, anchors this shift of SLGW rail switching movements out of Salt Lake City’s Poplar Grove neighborhood. Estimated costs for the project have now increased to more than $31 million, all borne by SLGW beyond the fixed federal share. The UIPA contribution is intended to offset these costs and help assure that the yard relocation and grade crossing congestion mitigation moves forward to completion.

“West Side residents have been clear that blocked crossings and industrial impacts affect daily life,” said Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall. “This project is a tangible step toward addressing those concerns. By reducing rail conflicts and vehicle idling, we can help families move more safely and reliably through their neighborhoods while continuing to work with UIPA and industry partners on more responsible growth in the Northwest Quadrant.”

Once delivered, the project is expected to reduce blocked crossing frequency and duration, improve traffic flow for west side residents and businesses, and help lower localized emissions by reducing vehicle idling at blocked crossings. The project also supports greater fluidity and capacity for SLGW to serve freight rail shippers and decrease truck congestion on Salt Lake region roads.

The Northwest Quadrant Baseline Study and Preferred Scenarios identified transportation, freight movement, air quality, public safety and neighborhood impacts as key priorities for Salt Lake City’s west side communities. UIPA’s participation in the SLGW project is one of several steps being advanced to move those priorities from planning into action.

“We appreciate UIPA, UDOT, Salt Lake City, and USDOT for helping move this practical, high-impact project forward,” said Brandy Christian, CEO of Patriot Rail Company. “Rail is a critical part of the Westside’s industrial and logistics network, supporting the economic growth and market demand across the region. At the same time, it is equally important that we maintain smooth, safe connectivity for both vehicle traffic and rail operations. By relocating SLGW’s interchange and yard activity farther west, we can achieve a more efficient rail operation while reducing congestion at neighborhood crossings.”

Blocked rail crossings are common near rail yard switching operations and can delay commuters, school buses, emergency response vehicles and freight movement. Blockages also contribute to additional vehicle idling, which affects localized air quality. By relocating SLGW to a new West Yard and eliminating SLGW switching operations in Poplar Grove, the project will reduce the number and duration of blocked crossings and create more reliable east-west movement through parts of Salt Lake City’s Westside.

“This project represents years of coordination among UDOT, the Federal Railroad Administration, Patriot Rail and local partners to address a long-standing transportation issue on Salt Lake City’s West Side,” said Carlos Braceras, UDOT Commissioner. “This effort will improve safety, mobility and reliability for both residents and freight users.”

UIPA’s funding will be tied to eligible project costs and public benefits associated with the relocation. The project builds on UIPA’s broader initiatives with Salt Lake City and West Side communities to align infrastructure investment, economic development and environmental stewardship. Utility work is already underway, and project construction to move SLGW’s yard out of downtown Salt Lake City is expected to begin this year.

“This is exactly the kind of targeted infrastructure project UIPA was created to support,” said Abby Osborne, Chair of the Utah Inland Port Authority Board. “It solves a real transportation challenge for West Side residents while strengthening the freight network that serves Utah businesses. It also reflects what we heard through the Northwest Quadrant Baseline Study and Preferred Scenarios: investments in this area need to improve mobility, air quality, safety and quality of life alongside economic development.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.