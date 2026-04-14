UIPA Finalizes SLC’s Northwest Quadrant Study, Sets Path Forward

View of Salt Lake City's Northwest side View of a train crossing on the westside of Salt Lake City.

UIPA Completes Northwest Quadrant Study and Releases Preferred Scenario Recommendations

These recommendations prioritize environmental stewardship, improved air quality, and better access to jobs and services for Westside residents.” — Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Utah Inland Port Authority (UIPA), in partnership with Salt Lake City, has completed a comprehensive baseline study of the Northwest Quadrant (NWQ) and released Preferred Scenario Recommendations to guide future investment and policy decisions.

The study evaluates existing conditions within UIPA’s jurisdictional land in northwest Salt Lake City, including transportation, environmental quality, economic opportunity and community health. It incorporates data analysis and community input gathered through public open houses with Westside residents.

“The Northwest Quadrant plays an important role in Salt Lake City’s future, and this work reflects a community-informed approach to growth,” said Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall. “These recommendations prioritize environmental stewardship, improved air quality, and better access to jobs and services for Westside residents.”

The study identified key challenges and opportunities, including air quality impacts, limited access to essential services, increasing transportation demand, and the need to balance development with protection of wetlands and Great Salt Lake resources.

The Preferred Scenario outlines a coordinated path forward, including potential targeted investments in public safety, workforce development, transit access, and environmental improvements, along with recommended policy actions to support water conservation, sustainable development, and improved freight movement.

“The Preferred Scenario reflects both community input and technical analysis,” said Ben Hart, executive director of the Utah Inland Port Authority. “It provides a framework to support economic opportunity while addressing environmental and community priorities, and we’ll have additional updates later this year as we begin advancing key recommendations.”

The Baseline Study and Preferred Scenario Recommendations were presented to the UIPA Board and Salt Lake City Council in March 2026 and will guide ongoing collaboration with city leaders, community partners and residents.

UIPA has already begun advancing several of the priority actions identified in the study. This includes a recent $5 million allocation to support public safety and Great Salt Lake conservation efforts in partnership with Salt Lake City.

You can learn more about the study and preferred scenarios here: https://inlandportauthority.utah.gov/nwq-study/

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